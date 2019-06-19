Blue Point’s Everest hopes torpedoed

FRESH from victory at the King's Stand Stakes, Blue Point has the world at its feet - but that doesn't mean a run at the millions on offer at The Everest is on the cards.

Minutes after Houtzen's hopes were torpedoed after slipping leaving the barrier, Appleby hosed down speculation an Australian tilt was on the cards.

A master at identifying successful southern hemisphere contenders, Appleby believes Blue Point is unsuited to Australian racing because of the charged pre-race environment.

"Predominantly I take geldings to race in Australia for that reason," he said after Blue Point became the 12th horse in 179 years to win the Royal Ascot speed test twice.

"Our horses are not mentally adapted to that style of pre-race.

"It's hard for colts with horses walking round in front of them for three hours before a race.

"It's quite challenging for most colts, and it would be especially so for Blue Point."

Houtzen's hopes of adding to Australia's rich Royal Ascot history were cruelly dashed after the mare almost fell at the start.

The Queensland sprinter knuckled badly at the start of the 1000m dash, almost dislodging jockey Kerrin McEvoy.

Although she recovered to race on the speed to the 400m mark, Houtzen faded to eighth after struggling up Ascot's steeping finishing incline.

Ridden by James Doyle, Blue Point defied Battaash in a repeat of last year's quinella.

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore combined for a double with Arizona and Circus Maximus.

Australian-owned Irish Derby winner Latrobe finished a close fourth behind Addeybb in the Listed Wolferton Stakes as rain drenched the course.

Lord Glitters (Queen Anne Stakes) was the first leg in a memorable double for jockey Danny Tudhope, who also scored aboard Addeybb.