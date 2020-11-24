Menu
‘Blue tape and condoms’: Brothers on rape, incest charges

by Bianca Hrovat
24th Nov 2020 8:42 PM
Two brothers have been remanded in custody for the alleged rape and incest of an adult woman from Strathpine, in a case described as "remarkably serious" by Magistrate Trevor Morgan.

The case was heard at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court when the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared for a bail application hearing.

The court heard the man denied the charges.

The police prosecutor told the court that while the investigation was in its early stages, there were indications of corroborating injuries and they had located "blue tape and condoms" allegedly involved.

Mr Morgan said there was too great a risk of the defendant interfering with witnesses given the familiar relationship between the parties allegedly involved.

The man was therefore remanded in custody until his committal mention on January 27.

The man's brother and co-accused did not apply for bail and remains in police custody until his first appearance on December 2.

