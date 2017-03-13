Blue Truffle cafe's shock closure

CLOSED: The Blue Truffle in East St has closed down.

SATURDAY and Sunday mornings at Blue Truffle Gourmet Deli are usually a scene of bustling activity, but over the weekend, stacked up tables and chairs and a coffee machine sitting unused painted a much bleaker picture.

The only customers at the popular CBD store over the weekend were the ones peering through the front windows before reading the all-too-familiar "we're closed” note taped to the glass.

The Morning Bulletin understands the East St eatery, which has offered

the people of Central Queensland a gourmet delicatessen and cafe experience since 2012, abruptly closed on Friday night.

In the note stuck to the front door, business owner Ric Stumpf thanked all of the "wonderful customers” for their

support over the last four years, but said a shrinking market and running costs forced the closure of Blue Truffle.

"Central Queensland is a growing area, and this includes many other cafes,” Ric said.

"As our market has shrunk over the last six months, sadly our costs did not shrink such as electricity and the cost of food.”

He said Blue Truffle had been on the market for sometime, but efforts to find a purchaser had been unsuccessful.

"As a result I have had to close our doors, like many other small businesses in Rockhampton,” Ric said.

Suppliers and creditors should contact 1300 364 785.