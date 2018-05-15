Bluebirds and Frenchville draw in CQ Premier League clash

FOOTBALL: Equal efforts were matched in Saturday's night's chilly CQ Premier League clash, with Bluebirds United and Frenchville Roos drawing 2-2.

Frenchville senior coach, Andrew Grice, said the match was a "tricky game”, with a few players out and a strong defence in the Bluebirds.

"We were playing well in the first 15 minutes but we conceded a goal against the run of play,” he said.

Soccer: Frenchville's Joseph Burke. Allan Reinikka ROK120518asoccer1

"Through the rest of the half, the Bluebirds concentrated on defending that lead and were quite compressed in the back line.

"They had a lot of players dropping in behind the ball and making it hard to break down.

"We had a lot of possession but it was hard to break down their organisation and defence.”

At half time, Bluebirds had the lead, 1-0.

"We had a lot of ball time but weren't capitalising on the possession we had,” Grice said.

"At the start of the second half, we kicked into gear and scored two quick goals.

"We had an early lead in the second half and played quite well.

"We conceded an equaliser with 10 minutes to go. Bluebirds got the equaliser.”

Soccer: Bluebirds GK Andrew Poyser. Allan Reinikka ROK120518asoccer3

Grice said overall, the weekend match ended in a "good finish”.

"Both teams had chances to get a winner in the last 10 minutes,” he said.

"Unfortunately, we weren't bale to break them down again.

"Overall, it was a pretty good effort.

"Once again, we have to look back on the chances we had but didn't take.

"The Bluebirds were strong and organised and they will have a good season too.”

Stand-out players from the Frenchville side included Jordan Miller and Harry Dean.

"Jordan looked dangerous every time he got the ball,” Grice said.

"Harry played very well and worked well. He scored one of our goals which was good.”

Soccer: Bluebirds Julian Gale. Allan Reinikka ROK120518asoccer4

Grice said Bluebirds were "well organised in defence”, particularly whilst in the lead.

"They dropped a lot of players back to defend the lead,” he said.

"They were happy to clear the ball out of their defensive area and let us have it.

"When we got the lead back, they have to change their game plan, open up and play more of an attacking game.

"It was disappointing to be controlling the game and then conceded a goal in the run of play. We just have to make sure whenever we have control of the game, to get control of the score as well.”

Frenchville reserves took out a 6-1 win against Bluebirds' side, with a lot of "good performances” pushing them ahead.

"Paul Jackson has just come back after injury and he played well in the reserves and as a substitute in the Premier League,” Grice said.

Next weekend, Frenchville go up against Southside United at Jardine Park.