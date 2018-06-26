Bluebirds Blockheads prove promising despite Gladstone loss

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton's A-grade Bluebirds Blockheads were short of manpower last weekend, going down to the Gladstone Stallions 3-1.

Despite the loss, coach Shane Wallace said it was one of the best games the team had played this season and he was impressed with how the players had gelled.

"We had to shuffle the team around and we had a lot of people out of position,” he said.

"They were put into positions they weren't used to and hats off to them because they performed really well.

"We were exceptional in the field and one of our batters who came in from the infield, Stephen Batty, got a home run ... his first for the year.

"He stepped up to the plate and batted well.”

Another notable mention was pitcher Ryan Smith, who batted and pitched well to keep the Blockheads in the game.

"The guys were very strong on the field but a couple of good hits from the other team got Gladstone the win,” Wallace said.

"They got up on us 1-0 in the first inning and we had to fight the entire game but we didn't quite get there in the end.

"If anything let us down it was our batting because we weren't disciplined enough to make sure the pitch selection was right and that cost us in the end.

"We had an injury in the game, which brought me on the field.”

Wallace is a former state and nationals player who has been active in Masters teams around Australia and overseas.

SWEET CONNECTION: The Blockheads' Stephen Batty scored his first home run of the year in his side's game against the Gladstone Stallions last weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK230618asoftbal

He will also be competing in the Pan Pacific games in November.

Wallace said a negative for the team was the loss of key players, in particular 18-year-old Jeremy Waters, who is in Canada for the Junior Steelers World Cup.

"He's our go-to man and runs the entire infield,” Wallace said.

"Credit to the guys who took his position, but they didn't have quite the same leadership skills ... but they knew what they were doing and got it done.”

Wallace said he couldn't "be prouder” of Waters' World Cup venture, having coached his father before him.

"The skill level of that guy is just outstanding,” Wallace said.

"Michael Ludkin from the Gladstone Stallions also went over too.

"Having two boys representing Central Queensland over there is pretty cool.”

Waters' team will begin the cup by playing provisional sides for the first week.

The tournament runs from July 5-16.

"Normally in a World Cup tournament they only play one game a day and have some fair recovery,” Wallace said.

"Jeremy will possibly play every game.

"He's a critical part of their team ... and for his age is one of the better guys around.

"He not only plays in the under 19s but for the state men's side too.”

Wallace said the club's juniors were also shining this season, with a number of 12 and 13-year-olds playing in B-grade.

"Their level is high enough to do that successfully,” he said.

Next weekend, Blockheads go up against the Frenchville Bushrangers.

"They're a tough team,” Wallace said.

"We'll probably stay with the same team ... our base team.

"We will have our catcher, Josh Sharp, back this week and he liked to take charge of the game.

'"I think we'll do all right.”