Bluebirds bow out of FFA Cup race with spirited showing

STARRING ROLE: Goalkeeper Andy Poyser was outstanding for Bluebirds in their FFA Cup clash with the Magpies Crusaders at Webber Park.

STARRING ROLE: Goalkeeper Andy Poyser was outstanding for Bluebirds in their FFA Cup clash with the Magpies Crusaders at Webber Park. Chris Ison ROK060518csoccer8

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds didn't win but coach Gary Skinner was far from disappointed with his team's efforts in the FFA Cup inter-zone final on Saturday night.

The Rockhampton outfit was beaten 4-1 by NPL team Magpies Crusaders at Webber Park but the players can hold their heads high after a spirited showing.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We were more than happy with the performance of the boys. If we can play with that intensity and commitment every week in the Premier League then we'll do really well,” a satisfied Skinner said.

It was the first time Bluebirds made it to this stage of the national knockout competition and the players are sure to draw plenty of confidence from that.

Skinner said the instruction to his troops was to close the midfield down and limit the service to the Magpies' front line, which they did effectively in the first half.

The visitors managed just the one goal against a determined defence, led by goalie Andy Poyser who was arguably Bluebirds' best.

The boys in blue came out firing in the second half and levelled things up in just five minutes courtesy of dynamic striker Liam Mclean.

Skinner said Bluebirds stayed in the hunt before the superior fitness of their northern rivals came to the fore late in the contest.

Ryan James was solid at the back for Bluebirds in the FFA Cup inter-zone final against the Magpies Crusaders at Webber Park. Chris Ison ROK060518csoccer2

"We started to get a bit tired and lose our shape a little bit and they scored three goals at the back end,” he said.

"We made it pretty difficult for them to play, and we defended really well.

"Andy Poyser in goal had probably his best game for the last 18 months.

"Brad Dillon played really well in a defensive midfield role, Jordie Polkinghorne worked hard all night and Ryan James was strong in the back and didn't give them an inch.”

Skinner said his players were keen to get back into training this week and prepare for the next Premier League fixture against Frenchville this weekend.

"We want to take the experience of the FFA Cup into that and continue to play well against the stronger sides and really build on Saturday's performance.

"The biggest positive for us is knowing we can actually compete at the next level.

"That's the thing that will be cemented in the players' heads and that's what we need to do week in, week out in the Premier League.”