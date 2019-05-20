Bluebirds claim FFA Cup victory over Wide Bay

SOCCER: Jogging in from the field to applause and cheers from the crowd, Bluebirds United were soaring on a high.

The team had backed up last weekend's climactic FFA Cup win over Capricorn Coast with a Saturday night victory over Wide Bay's Sunbury Blues, 2-1.

Bluebirds coach Gary Skinner said the team played well, although didn't quite match their efforts in the Cap Coast clash.

"The boys felt comfortable in the game but we dominated possession and probably had a lot more opportunities than they did. We just finish them,” he said.

"We just didn't put away our chances as well as we could have.

"But we still did well and I'm happy with the win.”

Despite the chilly winds, a good crowd still turned out to support the team at Webber Park.

After Wide Bay's striker opened the scoring in the first half, Bluebirds retaliated with a score by Yianni Kondilas.

The teams were tied 1-1 at half time, with captain Darren Holmes securing the win with a goal in the back end of the second half.

Centre back Jade Dilleen was a stand-out, playing really well and never losing a challenge.

"He won every head forward, was pumping balls over the top and won everything in the air,” Skinner said.

"The three boys in the mid field, Darren Holmes, Cameron Fewtrell and Sam Skinner, did a good job again.

"FFA Cup is a knock-out competition so you've got to win on the night to stay in the competition, because if you lose, you're out.

"It's a challenge the boys are really keen to success in and they want to go as far as they can.”

The Bluebirds will now await the results of the Mackay regional match and play the winner in a fortnight.