Bluebirds coach keen to score Cup for club in 50th year

STRIKE POWER: Bluebirds United's Liam Mclean will be a key figure in the team’s bid for CQ Premier League success this year. Picture: File

STRIKE POWER: Bluebirds United's Liam Mclean will be a key figure in the team’s bid for CQ Premier League success this year. Picture: File

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds United Football Club will celebrate its 50th this year and Gary Skinner would love to take the Wesley Hall Cup to the party.

He is coach of the club’s CQ Premier League side and has his sights set on the coveted premiership trophy.

Bluebirds is one of six teams that will compete in the revised 2020 competition which starts on July 11.

Teams will play three full rounds and a finals series, with the season decider on November 7.

Skinner’s players have been back in training for two weeks since COVID-19 restrictions have eased.

“We’ve been doing a lot of leg work to get their fitness levels right up. We’ve been doing ball skills and focusing on patterns of play so everyone knows what our game plan is and what we want to do,” he said.

“We’re happy with how we’re progressing at the moment, and hopefully we’ll be able to get a contact session or two in prior to the first round.

“We’re still not where we want to be but we’re not far off.

“The boys have certainly been putting in the effort since we’ve come back. They’re showing a good attitude and good work rate so hopefully it leads to a strong year for us.”

Bluebirds' coach Gary Skinner: “It’s a big year for the club and we want to not just celebrate 50 years of football but also a win in the competition, which we haven’t done for a while.”.

Bluebirds finished fourth last year and Skinner has them primed for a big performance in their milestone year.

“Come November 7 we want to be in the main game and that’s what we’re working towards,” he said.

“It’s a big year for the club and we want to not just celebrate 50 years of football but also a win in the competition, which we haven’t done for a while.

“I think this will be one of the most even competitions we’ve had. Every team is in the race this year.

“If you’re not on your game every week you’re going to be punished.

“We’ve got to make sure we just concentrate and do our job to the best of our ability.

“We know what we’re capable of if we do that and that will give us every opportunity to be where we want to be at the end of the year.”

Skinner is looking for a big year from skipper and midfielder Darren Holmes.

Other key players will be strikers Liam Mclean and Yianni Kondilis and midfielder Blake Penfold, who is really coming into his own in the top grade.

Bluebirds opponents for the opening round is not yet known but Skinner said the message to his troops would be the same regardless of their opposition.

“We need to keep the ball and be patient with it.

“When we create opportunities we’ve got to make sure we capitalise on them and get maximum points as often as we can.”

More stories

‘Listen, I’ve got a potential superstar up here’

‘Blown away’: Sports volunteer thrilled with recognition

The finish Wells ‘couldn’t have scripted any better’