Bluebirds' Brock Duffy in action.
Bluebirds' Brock Duffy in action.
News

Bluebirds edge out Southside in round 19 clash

Steph Allen
by
4th Aug 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: In round 19 of the CQ Premier League Division 1, Bluebirds United FC defeated Southside United 4-2.

Southside's Dimitri Kondilis scored the only goals for his team, landing a goal in the seventh minute and 59th minute, to bring his team to victory.

However, it wasn't enough to get ahead of Bluebirds, who delivered a goal by Blake Penfold in the 48th and 60th minute and two by Sam Skinner after the 90th.

Capricorn Coast FC, who currently sit on top of the Division 1 ladder, also dominated their game against Nerimbera Magpies at Pilbeam Park, delivering an undeniable 7-0 blitz over their competitors.

Third-placed Clinton FC beat second-placed Frenchville Roos at Gladstone's Clinton Field by a narrow 2-1.

Clinton's Joshua Noonan scored a goal in the 25th minute and Matt Varnes in the 50th.

Frenchville's Shane Lubbe scored for his team in the 35th minute.

Next weekend, Capricorn Coast will take on Central FC Premier at Apex Park in Yeppoon.

Clinton FC will host again at Gladstone against Southside United FC.

Frenchville Roos will play off against Nerimbera Magpies at Rockhampton's Ryan Park.

Bluebirds United will be on a BYE.

CQ Premier League Div 1 Round 19

  • Bluebirds United FC 4 - 2 Southside United FC
  • Nerimbera Magpies 0 - 7 Capricorn Coast FC
  • Clinton FC 2 - 1 Frenchville Roos
  • Central FC Premier - BYE

Ladder

1. Capricorn Coast FC

2. Frenchville Roos

3. Clinton FC

4. Bluebirds United FC

5. Central FC Premier

6. Nerimbera Magpies

7. Southside United FC

bluebirds united football club capricorn coast football club clinton football club frenchville roos nerimbera magpies soccer southside united
