Bluebirds face off with Premier League leaders in round 10

SOCCER: After Bluebirds United's run in the FFA Cup came to a close last weekend, they now step back into the CQ Premier League with a goal to take on the season's front-runners.

Top-of-the-ladder Capricorn Coast FC are expected to be tough competition this weekend.

However, after Bluebirds (sitting in fourth spot on the ladder) defeated the team three weekends ago in the FFA Cup, coach Gary Skinner hopes to implement a similar game plan and secure a win.

"With a few modifications, I think we can do even better than on that night,” he said.

"Hopefully it goes to plan. If we keep ball security and win the majority of the battles in each area of the park and win a high percentage of the battles, it may go our way.

"We just need to put them under pressure and not let them get comfortable on the ball.

"If we can keep them under pressure and force them to play quickly, hopefully we can force them to make a few mistakes and we can pick up the ball and capitalise on them.”

Coming out of the FFA Cup, Bluebirds have four catch-up games to play, which Skinner said was going to make the back end of the season busy.

"We can't rest now. We've got to make sure we get the points this weekend so we can chase the teams in front of us,” he said.

"We need to be winning every week to make sure we stay in touch with the top sides.

"The boys have been playing well. I'm pretty happy with their performance so far.

"There's just a few things to improve on and if we do them, hopefully we'll be in the mix.”

Yianni Kondilis will be out this weekend with a light hamstring strain and captain Darren Holmes will be away.

CQ Premier League Round 10

Capricorn Coast FC v Bluebirds United FC, 7pm tomorrow at Apex Park

Clinton FC v Central FC Premier, 7pm tomorrow at Clinton Field 1

Frenchville Roos v Southside United FC, 7pm tomorrow at Ryan Park

Bye: Nerimbera Magpies