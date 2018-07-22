Bluebirds fail to take their chances in Round 15 clash

SCORES DEADLOCKED: Bluebirds' player Daniel Skinner scored his team's only goal in their 1-all draw with Southside United at Webber Park on Saturday .

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds coach Gary Skinner was left a little frustrated after his team's 1-all draw with Southside United in their CQ Premier League game on Saturday.

Bluebirds created countless scoring opportunities but managed to convert just one.

"We had plenty of chances to win the game but we just didn't take them,” Skinner said.

"It's a game we should have got three points from but we didn't.”

Bluebirds dominated the first half, with Daniel Skinner scoring from a corner in the 31st minute.

Skinner said that in the second half, his players went away from what had worked for them in the first half and let Southside back into the contest.

Southside's Ty Allsop levelled the game in the 64th minute and neither side could break the deadlock.

Bluebirds were understrength, playing without Ryan James, Julian Gale and Darren Holmes. The trio will return for the rematch, a catch-up game to be played on Wednesday.

Skinner said Bradd Dillon and Caleb Mclean were solid in defence on Saturday, Brock Duffy stepped up from second division to play a strong game in the midfield and Daniel Skinner was dangerous out wide on the left.

"The last few weeks we should have been better than we have been,” he said.

"We're in a bit of a poor patch at the moment but hopefully we can play our way out of it.

"We've had five draws this year. You're not going to play finals footy by getting draws each week.

"We need to finish the chances were create to make sure we get the points we need.

"If we do that we're well and truly in the mix.”

