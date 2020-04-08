Bluebirds’ new training method

NETBALL: New measures are being taken to ensure Rockhampton region netball players remain in good shape both physically and mentally during the COVID-19 shutdown.

While Netball Queensland has for now postponed the season until September, Rockhampton’s Bluebirds Netball Club found a way to keep player’s competitive spirits high.

In light of social distancing restrictions, Bluebird coaching convener Jen Williams said Netball Queensland promptly rolled out its own Inspire Sport app to host workouts and a chat forum.

“It keeps teams and coaches connected statewide, and they’re about to release an update which allows coaches to purely interact with just their team in a private way.”

These measures, Ms Williams said, inspired the Bluebirds to implement innovative ways to keep fit and active.

“I know that our senior players, they’ve got a chat forum going and we’re looking to move to virtual group training sessions together over Zoom where players will need space to move and their own equipment too,” she said.

“ It should hopefully work really well. A lot of other sporting codes are doing the same.”

Ms Williams said while times were uncertain, the club remaind largely focused on supporting the psychological health of its senior and junior players – particularly over the upcoming break.

“Easter holidays used to be a bit of a break for kids to rest and recover, but we really need to ramp up our engagement with players during the holiday period,” she said.

“I think it’s more important than ever coaches get in touch and connect with their players as much as possible during what will be a really lonely and isolating period.”

Her own technique involves creating a variety of weekly challenges and team catchups for her junior girls to keep competitive spirits and mateship high.

“It’s not all about netball, it’s a variety of things. This week the challenge is doing the Nutbush while in a skipping rope.”

“When we finally reconvene, we have something to reflect on as a team. We’ll give out some prizes and make it a bit of a novelty for the girls.”

Though eager to return to the court, Ms Williams said the club would wait to hear further news on when the game could return, as Netball Queensland decides whether the season will be cancelled.