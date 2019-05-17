Bluebirds relish high-pressure stakes in FFA Cup

KEY FIGURE: Bluebirds striker Daniel Skinner will have a key role in tomorrow's FFA Cup clash against the Sunbury Blues.

KEY FIGURE: Bluebirds striker Daniel Skinner will have a key role in tomorrow's FFA Cup clash against the Sunbury Blues. Chris Ison ROK170618csoccer1

FOOTBALL: Victory tomorrow night will take Bluebirds United deeper into the FFA Cup than they've gone before.

Bluebirds took the mantle of Central Queensland champions in the national knock-out competition after defeating Southside United (3-2) and Capricorn Coast (2-1).

They made it to the same stage last year, only to be halted by the Mackay Magpies in the regional showdown.

Tomorrow at 6pm at Webber Park, they take on Wide Bay champions Sunbury Blues in a game they must win to continue their charge.

Coach Gary Skinner is confident about his team's prospects, especially after they toppled highly fancied Cap Coast last weekend.

"I don't know a lot about Sunbury but in a game like this we've just got to worry about ourselves,” Skinner said.

"We know we can put in a good performance, and if we do that there's no reason we can't come away with the win.

"We'll have a plan of where to apply pressure and when.

Bluebirds player Liam Mclean flies high in the FFA Cup zone final against Mackay Magpies last week. Chris Ison ROK060518csoccer9

"We want to win the ball early and high up the park, and play the game in their end of the field.”

Skinner said his troops needed to produce another complete performance.

"It's got to be the same as last week.

"Everyone played exceptionally well and we'll need that to be the case again.

"We need our middle three - Cameron Fewtrell, Darren Holmes and Sam Skinner - to take control of the game and get good service to our front three, Liam Mclean, Yianni Kondilis and Daniel Skinner.

"If we can do that we'll put ourselves in a good position to get the win.”

Skinner said his players were relishing the high-pressure environment of the FFA Cup.

"The boys like the concept, knowing they've got to perform straight up. You've got to win and if you don't win, you're out.

"They like the challenge and they're rising to it.

"We're improving week by week. We're still not where we want to be but our performances are getting stronger, we're maintaining possession more and working towards the standard we want to be at.

"We've been building this team for two or three years now ... and that's starting to pay off for us.

"The most pleasing thing is the commitment the players are putting in at training and in the games.

"Last year we would work really hard one week but slacken off the next. This year, it's been 100 per cent commitment week in, week out.

"They want to win, they are after a title.”