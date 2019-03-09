Bluebirds set for big season in CQ Premier League

READY TO GO: Bluebirds coach Gary Skinner is excited about his team's prospects for the 2019 CQ Premier League season.

READY TO GO: Bluebirds coach Gary Skinner is excited about his team's prospects for the 2019 CQ Premier League season. Chris Ison ROK030518csoccer3

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds coach Gary Skinner has his sights firmly fixed on a top-four finish in the CQ Premier League this season.

"Bluebirds senior football is 50 years next year so our aim is to be in that top four this year and be pushing for the trophy next year,” he declared on the eve of today's season start.

"We've been building a young squad for a while and we're starting to see the fruits of that come now so hopefully it will all come together in the next 18 months.”

Skinner has good reason to be confident.

The club has retained its full squad from last year and been bolstered by the arrival of Sean Jasperson, Jade Dilleen and Yianni Kondilis from Southside United.

"We've got a good group of 28-30 players so that will go a long way to making us very competitive,” Skinner said.

Andrew Poyser will take his place in goal for Bluebirds again this season. Chris Ison ROK170618csoccer6

"We've got a lot more depth this year and we've got four or five players in our reserve-grade team who could start in our first team every week.

"That's a bonus for us and it's looking good for us for the next few years.”

Skinner said several young players, including Brock Duffy and Blake Penfold, were also staking a claim for selection.

The coach is happy with his side's progress after solid performances in two trial games.

"We've been pretty happy with our pre-season,” he said.

"We could probably be a little fitter than we are at the moment but once we start playing games that match fitness will come pretty quickly.”

Skinner said his side boasted a number of strengths.

"A lot of our players are good on the ball,” he said.

"They've got good feet so they can get it on the ground and play and we've got a lot of speed.

Michael Cay has moved from Frenchville to Nerimbera this season. Michelle Gately

"Our attacking mid-fielders and our forward line are all really quick and we've got a lot of strength and size at the back so that will help where we've leaked a few goals in the past.”

Bluebirds meet Nerimbera in their opening game tonight.

"They'll be a different side from last year,” Skinner said.

"They've got Michael Cay, who will be a plus for them with his experience and organisational skills.

"We're expecting a strong challenge from them.

"If you're going to be competitive you've got to beat everyone so you've got to be on your game from game one. We're ready for Saturday night and hopefully we can start off on the right foot and get three points in both grades.”

TODAY'S GAMES

Round one of the CQ Premier League