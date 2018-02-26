Bluebirds soar to win six-a-side carnival in Rockhampton

Bluebirds White midfielder Daniel Skinner was one of team's best in the grand final win over Frenchville Green.

Bluebirds White midfielder Daniel Skinner was one of team's best in the grand final win over Frenchville Green. Allan Reinikka ROK170218asoccer3

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds White enjoyed an unbeaten run on its way to lifting the trophy at the Frenchville Sports Club annual six-a-side carnival in Rockhampton at the weekend.

The team capped its impressive performance with a 5-2 win over defending champions Frenchville Green in Sunday's grand final.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Unfortunately, victory came at a cost, with two players suffering serious injuries.

Midfielder Nick Kirkpatrick broke his ankle in the opening game on Friday night, while Dylan Hill suffered ligament damage which will sideline him for six weeks.

Bluebirds coach Gary Skinner said it was a good performance from the whole club, with its teams also winning the B men's and B women's final at the carnival.

Frenchville took the honours in the A women, defeating Mackay Lions in the grand final.

Twenty-three teams - 15 men and eight women - took part in the annual event at Ryan Park.

Despite the wet weather, every one of the 50-plus games went ahead as scheduled over the three days.

Bluebirds coach Gary Skinner said it was a good result for his team, which is preparing for its FFA Cup clash against Nerimbera on March 10.

"The really pleasing thing for me was the way we played,” he said.

'We didn't go into the weekend with a specific goal of winning. Certainly if we put ourselves in the position to win it we were always going to have a serious crack but I was very happy with the style of footy we played and the way we implemented the things we'd been working on in pre-season.

"It was good to see the hard work the boys have put in pay off and get the result.”

Skinner said the dynamic midfield trio of Daniel Skinner, Cameron Fewtrell and Brock Duffy led the way in the grand final.

"Liam McLean saved his best game of the weekend for the final, scoring four goals, and Ryan James and Julian Gale were outstanding at the back, shutting down everything Frenchville could throw at us.”

Skinner has been involved with Bluebirds for about 30 years, focusing his attention for the past 10 to 12 years on youth development within the club.

He is excited to be back at the helm of the Premier League squad, a position he last held about four years ago.

"We have a pretty young squad, the majority of them are aged 17 to 20. There's not a lot of experience in there but we're confident we can do as well, if not better, than last year when we made the top four for the first time in a while.

"There's a good feel among the players. They're really buying into what we're wanting to achieve and we're starting to see some results.”