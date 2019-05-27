Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bluebirds United players get set to take the field at Webber Park for their FFA Cup showdown with Magpies Crusaders.
The Bluebirds United players get set to take the field at Webber Park for their FFA Cup showdown with Magpies Crusaders. BLUEBIRDS UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB
Soccer

Bluebirds' spirited showing in FFA Cup clash

Pam McKay
by
27th May 2019 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds United's run in the FFA Cup has ended.

The Rockhampton team was beaten 4-nil on Saturday night by Magpies Crusaders, the same team which halted their advance in the national knockout competition last year.

Michael Hansen, who assumed the coaching duties in the absence of Gary Skinner, said while disappointed with the result, he could not be disappointed with his team's performance.

READ: Bluebirds claim FFA Cup victory over Wide Bay

READ: Bluebirds relish high-pressure stakes in FFA Cup

READ: Bluebirds set for big season in CQ Premier League

"We were expecting to compete and we thought we had a chance of getting a result but the team that we played were really good and deserved the win,” he said.

"I would have loved to see a different result but it just wasn't to be this time around.

"We're happy with how we performed overall. We certainly competed with them over the full 90 minutes.”

Bluebirds United and Magpies Crusaders get ready for their clash at Webber Park.
Bluebirds United and Magpies Crusaders get ready for their clash at Webber Park. BLUEBIRDS UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB

Hansen said Bluebirds were in the mix in the first 15-20 minutes before their northern rivals were able to capitalise on a couple of errors.

Magpies scored three goals in the first half and one in the second.

"I think a few nerves and the pressure of playing against an NPL team were contributing factors in conceding one or two of those goals,” Hansen said.

"In the second half they actually made similar mistakes from pressure we put on them but we weren't able to return the favour and score the goal.”

Hansen said every player did their job on the night but backs Brock Duffy and Blake Penfold, who moved into the midfield role, were outstanding.

bluebirds united football club ffa cup football magpies crusaders united webber park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Confirmed: Maroons blood three debutants for Origin I

    premium_icon Confirmed: Maroons blood three debutants for Origin I

    Rugby League Queensland coach Kevin Walters has unveiled his team for the State of Origin series opener, including three debutants. CHECK OUT THE FULL TEAM

    • 27th May 2019 9:24 AM
    O'Rourke urges colleagues to vote against their own member

    premium_icon O'Rourke urges colleagues to vote against their own member

    Politics 'I will proudly stand up....to defend the interests of Rockhampton'

    Landry slams Mayor's claims she's forgotten her community

    premium_icon Landry slams Mayor's claims she's forgotten her community

    News 'I want to see words of support matched genuine action'

    Police looking for teens after attempted robbery overnight

    premium_icon Police looking for teens after attempted robbery overnight

    Crime Three teens armed with sticks demanded money from takeaway shop

    • 27th May 2019 7:49 AM