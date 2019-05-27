Bluebirds' spirited showing in FFA Cup clash

The Bluebirds United players get set to take the field at Webber Park for their FFA Cup showdown with Magpies Crusaders.

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds United's run in the FFA Cup has ended.

The Rockhampton team was beaten 4-nil on Saturday night by Magpies Crusaders, the same team which halted their advance in the national knockout competition last year.

Michael Hansen, who assumed the coaching duties in the absence of Gary Skinner, said while disappointed with the result, he could not be disappointed with his team's performance.

"We were expecting to compete and we thought we had a chance of getting a result but the team that we played were really good and deserved the win,” he said.

"I would have loved to see a different result but it just wasn't to be this time around.

"We're happy with how we performed overall. We certainly competed with them over the full 90 minutes.”

Bluebirds United and Magpies Crusaders get ready for their clash at Webber Park.

Hansen said Bluebirds were in the mix in the first 15-20 minutes before their northern rivals were able to capitalise on a couple of errors.

Magpies scored three goals in the first half and one in the second.

"I think a few nerves and the pressure of playing against an NPL team were contributing factors in conceding one or two of those goals,” Hansen said.

"In the second half they actually made similar mistakes from pressure we put on them but we weren't able to return the favour and score the goal.”

Hansen said every player did their job on the night but backs Brock Duffy and Blake Penfold, who moved into the midfield role, were outstanding.