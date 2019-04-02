Bluebirds strike back in CQ Premier League

ON TARGET: Bluebirds' Bradd Dillon sends a pass during his team's 1-nil win over Frenchville.

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds have bounced back from two close losses to register a win over Frenchville in Round 4 of the CQ Premier League.

After a scoreless first half, it was Bluebirds striker Liam Mclean who slotted what would be the decider early in the second.

It was a hard-fought win for the team, which was hungry for the points after one-goal losses to Central and Cap Coast in its past two games.

Coach Gary Skinner said it was a good result.

"We needed a win at the weekend and we got it,” he said.

"We've played pretty well in all of our games but there's been a couple of patches where we've let ourselves down.

"We just need to be more clinical when we create opportunities and that will keep us picking up points and moving forward.”

Skinner said Bluebirds were determined to improve on last year's fifth-placed finish.

He said the arrival of experienced trio Yianni Kondilis, Jade Dilleen and Sean Jasperson, who made the switch from Southside United, had added some stability to the team.

"We've got a couple of older heads and some younger boys who are quite mobile and who want to get involved and get on the ball and play,” he said.

Kondilis and Dilleen will come up against their former club in this weekend's clash at Webber Park.

Skinner expects a tough contest against Southside, which he said was a bit of an "unknown quantity”.

"I don't think it's going to be easy. We'll have to be on our game as we were against Frenchville,” he said.