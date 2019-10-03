Bluebirds teams playing for third at Joeys Mini World Cup

Germany’s Ervin Thorpe shows some impressive footwork at the Fraser Coast Joeys Mini World Cup in Hervey Bay.

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds United’s two teams will both play off for third and fourth at the Fraser Coast Joeys Mini World Cup tomorrow.

The under-18s, who are playing as Germany, will meet Spain (Toowoomba Grammar B) in their game at 3pm today.

The under-14s (Australia) were at the time of publication still waiting on their opponent to be finalised.

Germany’s Blake Benfold steals the ball from Croatia’s Harry Hampson.

They are among 58 teams competing across six divisions – under-10, under-12, under-14, under-16, under-18 and open women – at the five-day carnival in Hervey Bay.

Yeppoon (Nigeria) competed in under-16, while Rocky Rebels (England) were in under-14.

Bluebirds technical director Gary Skinner, who is coaching the under-18s, said the standard of competition was very high.

“The quality of football is really good,” he said.

“The beauty of this event is you get to play teams that you would never normally play.

“We came last year with just the under-18 squad. This year we brought the under-14s as well and next year we’ll be looking to bring an under-12 and under-16 squad as well.”

The under-18s were in the hunt for a grand final berth but things did not go their way in Wednesday’s semi against Croatia (Lismore).

Germany’s goalkeeper Lochlan Law clears the ball in the game against Croatia.

They were ultimately beaten 3-nil but Skinner said they were far from dominated.

“We were playing well and creating opportunities but we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” he said.

“We’ve had a good carnival and we haven’t had a bad player.

“We’ve got players from under-16, as well as reserve grade and our Premier League squad.

“They don’t play together but they’ve come together and gelled well and look like they have played together all year.”

Skinner said centre backs Jarred Stewart and Riley Tracey, midfielders Brock Duffy, Sam Skinner and Nick Harvey and forwards Tommy Kuss and Blake Penfold had put in consistent performances.

The under-14s had been equally as impressive against some classy opposition, with midfielder Tyler Wetzler and attacking winger Sonnam Lama among their best.