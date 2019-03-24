Menu
Bluebottles (which can deliver a painful sting, even when dead) have been sighted on several Capricorn Coast beaches. Photo: contributed.
Environment

Bluebottles reported at beaches across Capricorn Coast

Michelle Gately
by
24th Mar 2019 4:13 PM
BEACH-GOERS should be on the look-out for bluebottles on the Capricorn Coast after several reported stings today.

There have been several bluebottle stings reported, although Queensland Ambulance Service was only called to one at Zilzie.

In that instance, a 21-year-old woman was stung but did not require transport to hospital.

Emily Cooke was at a family birthday at Rotary Park Yeppoon when her 3-year-old daughter Melody was stung.

Emily Cooke's 3-year-old daughter was stung by a bluebottle at Yeppoon. There have been reports of bluebottles at several Capricorn Coast beaches.
Ms Cooke said her daughter wasn't badly injured, but wanted to warn others to be on the look out for the jellyfish.

Others have reported seeing the bluebottles washed ashore at Kinka Beach, Kemp Beach, Rosslyn Bay Beach, Emu Park, Farnborough and Fisherman's Beach.

Unlike other jellyfish stings, vinegar is not recommended for a Bluebottle sting.

Hot water is suggested by the St John Ambulance Service.

