Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Dragons' Tariq Sims may miss the State of Origin decider.
The Dragons' Tariq Sims may miss the State of Origin decider.
Rugby League

Blues blow as key forward Tariq Sims faces decider ban

29th Jun 2019 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW will be on the lookout for a fresh forward bench option for the State of Origin decider next month if Tariq Sims can't beat a Grade 2 dangerous tackle charge.

The Grade 2 charge for the Dragon's tackle on Cowboys playmaker Michael Morgan on Friday night carries 225 points - a two-game ban.

Sims came off the bench for the Blues in the Origin victory over Queensland last Sunday.

The Dragons have yet to decide whether to fight the charge at the judiciary.

North Queensland coach Paul Green was not happy in the post-match press conference.

"I thought it was late and high," he said of the hit on Morgan.

"He's not feeling very well, he didn't come back on so.

"They brought it up in the NRL about protecting ball players after they pass and kick, but they see it a different way there tonight.

"They (the NRL) will look at the tackle and it was spoken about in that meeting about protecting the ball players once they pass the ball.

"If they have relaxed and they are the dangerous ones with the whiplash and they can cause concussion.

"I'm not saying that was the case because I haven't had a good enough look at this tackle but it has been spoken about and how we need to protect the ball players too."

But Dragons coach Paul McGregor hit back at Green's comments with a barb of his own.

"He (Green) blows up about a fair bit," McGregor said when asked about the hit. "He had a go at Freddy (Fittler) last week too didn't he?

"He's got a lot to say … Am I comfortable with the tackle? Absolutely, he wrapped his arms around him, how can you stop that momentum?

"It was looked at, there was a scrum packed, move on, zip his mouth."

Storm forward Jesse Bromwich is also facing a one-week ban for a similar tackle in Melbourne's win over the Roosters in Adelaide.

with Andrew McMurty

More Stories

Show More
jesse bromwich melbourne storm michael morgan north queensland cowboys nrl nsw blues paul green paul mcgregor st george illawarra dragons tariq sims
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Zeek is Power-ing up for The Voice grand final

    premium_icon Zeek is Power-ing up for The Voice grand final

    News Zeek earns high praise from Coach Guy Sebastian

    Man busted for forgotten bullet found in Kia Rio

    premium_icon Man busted for forgotten bullet found in Kia Rio

    Crime Police intercepted a Kia Rio for a RBT, but got a bullet instead

    RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan's boarder gunning for glory

    premium_icon RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan's boarder gunning for glory

    Rugby League Gunning has big shoes to fill, leading SBC at Confraternity Shield

    GALLERY: Emu Park school kids celebrate being under eight!

    premium_icon GALLERY: Emu Park school kids celebrate being under eight!

    News Approximately 250 children take part in indoor & outdoor activities