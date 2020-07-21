Menu
Phil Henry, Chair of the Village Festival board
Blues, burgers, beers and bubbles on the Capricorn Coast

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
21st Jul 2020 5:32 PM
ON WHAT would have been the opening night of the 2020 Village Festival, music fans can enjoy a Blues, Burgers, Beers and Bubbles night at the Yeppoon Town Hall instead.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are places for only 120 people to enjoy about 20 musicians performing over three hours on Friday, August 7.

“There will be tables of six rather than the usual 10, in the hall and out in the foyer area,” said chair Phil Henry.

“There will be a big-screen TV in the foyer and the event will also be livestreamed.”

The Capricorn Coast Rotary Club is taking charge of ticketing and the catering – the ‘Burgers, Beers and Bubbles’ bits – while local musicians are providing the musical line-up.

It’s a far cry from the foreshore festival which drew about 7,000 visitors last year and contributed more than $2 million to the local economy.

Wilma La at Christmas Carols at Waterline Restaurant
The Village festival, which began at the Farnborough School site in 2003, and then moved to the Pony Club, has become a perennial favourite on the Yeppoon foreshore.

“The foreshore provided the perfect venue for the festival and, after attractions such as Great Keppel Island resort and Iwasaki closed, the festival brought a lot of ‘soft’ infrastructure to the coast,” Mr Henry said.

“For example, with three to four thousand people to feed, we brought in food trucks which didn’t take business away from local cafes and restaurants.”

Mr Henry said he remained amazed by the local talent which “came out of the woodwork” when given the opportunity to perform at local venues and events such as the Village Festival.

“We had Miiesha from Woorabinda come to one of the Pie Alley’s regular blues afternoons before COVID-19 started and she’s a terrific new talent to watch out for,” he said.

And on what would been the eight-day festival’s closing night, Saturday 15 August, Wilma La will perform with her three-piece band at a black-tie event at Pie Alley.

With all revenue raised going to the Rotary Club’s charity, this year’s offerings won’t be turning a profit for the festival organisers, but they felt it was important to out something on the calendar.

Miiesha Young was nominated for the Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Achievement Award in the 2020 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards.
“As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, musos are crying out for something to do,” Mr Henry said.

“And people are crying out for some entertainment.”

See The CQUniversity Village Festival Facebook page for ticketing and performer details.

