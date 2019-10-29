Blues Club repeating history

HITTING THE ROAD: Members of the Blues Club rock the stage during Pinefest.

KEPPEL Coast Blues and Music Club is hitting the road to share their tunes with more people across the Capricorn Coast and, as it turns out, they are repeating the history of the original Emu Park Blues Club from the 1980s.

Local musician and Blues Club organiser Adrian McLardy said the club wanted to form a stronger, closer musical community network.

“We plan to hold Jam Session events in Yeppoon, Byfield, Yeppoon and Emu Park once a month on rotation, literally taking the music to the communities in Yeppoon, Byfield, Yeppoon and Emu Park,” Mr McLardy said.

“Local musicians, both experienced and those budding musicians still playing in their bedroom at home, or in a garage, will be offered a safe, supportive space to play live on stage, with other experienced and novice musicians.

“This space allows both experienced and inexperienced musicians to come together and share their skills, confidence and expose themselves to a larger audience base.

“We are reaching out to the wider community and encouraging people to come along and join us both on stage and in the audience.”

Mr McLardy said the jam sessions began with a blank slate and “you just never know where it is going to go”.

“We take the registration of musicians and mix it up so we have people improvising, playing with others they may never have had the opportunity to play with before, creating a social musical network,” he said.

“This is fabulous experience for budding musicians to learn as well as share their own knowledge with others. It helps to build confidence as well as an opportunity for everyone to learn new things.

“It is also a great way for established musos to catch up with others in the industry.

“For the audience, it is always going to be entertaining.”

Local identity Jeff Quigley said the group was reviving a great idea from the 1980s.

“In 1989 the CWA Hall was home to Emu Park Blues Club on the first Monday each month,” Mr Quigley said.

“Over a period of 18 months the original Blues Club operated, they welcomed hundreds of musos, and some not so good musos, played and sang together.

“Musicians from all over CQ came to the blues nights from Rocky, Yeppoon, and even boatloads from Great Keppel Island.

“They’d moor the boats at Fisherman’s Beach and, at the end of the night, hopefully find their way back down the beach to make the return trip.

“The Blues Club even organised bus trips and played some venues in Rockhampton at the Heritage Hotel.

“I remember well a surprise visit one night from Australian Blues Legend Kevin Borich and his band. They walked in unannounced and played some songs, his performance fee was a drink.

“After 30 years it is wonderful to see the Blues Club coming back to the Capricorn Coast.”

Any musicians wanting to make a connection with other musicians in the community are welcome to come along on the second Sunday of each month.

The next Blues Club will be held on Sunday, November 10 from 3pm. Check out Facebook for the venue.

Inquiries Adrian McLardy 0414 296 819.