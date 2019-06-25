Blues take honours in Rocky's Origin on roller skates

GAME ON: Maroons and Blues players jostle for position in the Rocky Roller Derby's Skate of Origin at the YWCA at the weekend.

ROLLER DERBY: The Blues scored a clean sweep in Rocky Roller Derby's Skate of Origin at the weekend.

They dominated the opening two bouts but a determined Maroons team came back in the third to narrow the margin considerably.

The second bout was cut short after Maroons player Crystal Sweeney (whose derby name is Trash Bandicoot) fell awkwardly and suffered a head injury.

She was taken by ambulance to hospital but was cleared of any injury and returned for the Origin after-party.

RRD head coach Jasmine BoydPratt (Fury Floss) said it was a great event - despite the result.

"The Blues got the win which was a bit of a bummer but everyone had a good time,” she said.

"The first and second games they won by about 100 points but the last game was much closer and there was probably only 10 points in it.

"Initially we had nine players on each team but last-minute sign-ups meant we had 11 or 12.”

Players came from centres including Mackay and Brisbane to take part.

BoydPratt and her brother brother Christopher (Throbo) played for the Maroons, while their sister Jacquilyn (Smackilyn) was part of the victorious Blues.

"Jacquilyn's very happy with herself and she hasn't let us live it down,” she said.

BoydPratt said given the response from players and spectators, the event would definitely be on again next year.