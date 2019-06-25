Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GAME ON: Maroons and Blues players jostle for position in the Rocky Roller Derby's Skate of Origin at the YWCA at the weekend.
GAME ON: Maroons and Blues players jostle for position in the Rocky Roller Derby's Skate of Origin at the YWCA at the weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK230619aderby7
Sport

Blues take honours in Rocky's Origin on roller skates

Pam McKay
by
25th Jun 2019 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROLLER DERBY: The Blues scored a clean sweep in Rocky Roller Derby's Skate of Origin at the weekend.

They dominated the opening two bouts but a determined Maroons team came back in the third to narrow the margin considerably.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The second bout was cut short after Maroons player Crystal Sweeney (whose derby name is Trash Bandicoot) fell awkwardly and suffered a head injury.

She was taken by ambulance to hospital but was cleared of any injury and returned for the Origin after-party.

RRD head coach Jasmine BoydPratt (Fury Floss) said it was a great event - despite the result.

"The Blues got the win which was a bit of a bummer but everyone had a good time,” she said.

"The first and second games they won by about 100 points but the last game was much closer and there was probably only 10 points in it.

Roller derby: Skate of Origin 2019
Roller derby: Skate of Origin 2019 Allan Reinikka ROK230619aderby3

"Initially we had nine players on each team but last-minute sign-ups meant we had 11 or 12.”

Players came from centres including Mackay and Brisbane to take part.

BoydPratt and her brother brother Christopher (Throbo) played for the Maroons, while their sister Jacquilyn (Smackilyn) was part of the victorious Blues.

"Jacquilyn's very happy with herself and she hasn't let us live it down,” she said.

BoydPratt said given the response from players and spectators, the event would definitely be on again next year.

origin rockhampton rocky roller derby roller derby ywca
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Move to small town pushes business to rise to full potential

    premium_icon Move to small town pushes business to rise to full potential

    News It only started with men's t-shirts and now stocks ranges for everyone in the family

    Two crashes called in at 9.10am across city

    premium_icon Two crashes called in at 9.10am across city

    Breaking This makes three crashes in the space of less than two hours

    Business coming leaps and bounds thanks to economy rise

    premium_icon Business coming leaps and bounds thanks to economy rise

    Business Six months under new ownership and they now have 125 employees

    Yeppoon fisheries raid could see fishermen fined up to $390k

    premium_icon Yeppoon fisheries raid could see fishermen fined up to $390k

    News Investigations continue into seafood black market offences

    • 25th Jun 2019 10:06 AM
    • 1 whistleblower007