Blues wary of Suncorp Stadium hoodoo

NSW coach Brad Fittler says the Blues’ Townsville domination over Queensland will mean “nothing” unless his side can end its Suncorp Stadium hoodoo in Game 2.

Fittler’s Blues are on a high after smashing the Maroons 50-6 in the series opener, but the New South Welshmen are refusing to get carried away given they haven’t tasted success in Brisbane in three years.

NSW last claimed victory at Suncorp Stadium in Game 1 of the 2017 series when a James Maloney try and four goals helped the Blues claim a 28-4 win.

The Blues’ winning drought in Brisbane is why coach Fittler is refusing to get carried away with his side’s big win in the series opener.

“Yeah, it is satisfying but we haven’t won at Suncorp for three years now, so that is the challenge,” Fittler said.

“This win is over now, and the challenge is Suncorp, and we haven’t won there, so there is a really big goal in front of us.

“Everyone goes back and gets into their club for a while, and hopefully we keep improving.

“The guys should be in a pretty good headspace based on this first win, but we’ve got to get better.

“I’m well aware that a 44-point win in Game 1 means nothing.”

Blues fullback James Tedesco echoed Fittler’s fears about a ruthless response from Queensland in Game 2 in Brisbane on June 27.

“They will be hurting, and they will be a different team in Game 2,” Tedesco said.

“I know after we lost Game 1, we came out firing in Game 2, so I’m expecting it to be similar.

“It is going to be at Suncorp as well, which is going to be a tough task.”

NSW will head into the second Origin full of confidence after one of the most complete team performances seen on the game’s biggest stage in years.

Three-try hero Tom Trbojevic formed a potent centre combination with Latrell Mitchell, who also bagged a double.

Mitchell added two try assists, two line breaks, one line break assist and a whopping 10 tackle breaks.

Fittler is thrilled to have the South Sydney star back excelling on the Origin stage.

“I think everyone will agree it is great to see him (playing well),” he said.

“He is a great player, and he does some great things on the field, so it was awesome to have him out there.

“Latrell’s run early in the game when he ran up the sideline – that was a big moment in the game and then his tackle as well.

“A couple of huge plays, but when everyone works together, pretty much everyone stands out.

“I thought Tariq Sims was outstanding. Brian To’o – first game, seriously, he was outstanding.

“There were a few guys there that had huge impacts on the game.”

Originally published as Blues wary of Suncorp Stadium hoodoo