REVEALED: A-list rock star joins Bluesfest

COMING SOON: Rock star Lenny Kravitz is coming back to Bluesfest Byron Bay 2020. Marc Stapelberg

AMERICAN pop rock star Lenny Kravitz has been confirmed for Bluesfest 2020.

The latest announcement also included Blues star Jimmie Vaughan, British Irish rockers The Waterboys, American rock band Eagles of Death Metal and Italian superstar Zucchero, amongst others artists.

Kravitz has performed at Bluesfest before but every time he is on stage, Australian audiences adore him.

The four-time Grammy Award-winner unites rock 'n' roll, funk, blues and soul ever since he debuted with Let Love Rule in 1989.

He has sold 40 million albums worldwide and won the Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance four years in a row from 1999 to 2002.

Some of his bigger hits are Are You Gonna Go My Way, Fly Away, I Belong to You, It Ain't Over 'till It's Over, American Woman and Mr Cab Driver.

On the big screen, Kravitz has been in films as varied as The Rugrats Movie (1998), Precious (2009), The Hunger Games franchise and Zoolander.

His last music release was Raise Vibration (2018).

Deadset headliner and, all these years later, a must-see act this year.

Other acts

Four-time Grammy Award winner, American Blues artist Jimmie Vaughan has been confirmed for Bluesfest 2020.

Jimmie Vaughan started his musical career at the young age of 14 when he ran away from home to play guitar in a band.

Together with his younger brother, the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimmie founded The Fabulous Thunderbirds before releasing his first solo album in 1994.

His latest album, released last April, was Baby, Please Come Home.

Italian Superstar Zucchero is also coming to Byron Bay next year.

Adelmo Fornaciari Cavaliere di Gran Croce, also known as Zucchero, is an Italian singer-songwriter and musician.

His stage name is the Italian word for 'sugar', as his primary school teacher used to call him.

His music is largely inspired by gospel, soul, blues and rock, and alternates between Italian ballads and more rhythmic R&B pieces.

He is credited as 'the father of Italian blues' and in his career, spanning more than three decades, he has sold more than 60 million records around the world.

His most successful singles are Diamante, Il Volo/My Love, Baila (Sexy Thing), and the duet Senza una donna (Without a Woman) with Paul Young.

Eagles of Death Metal perform at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2016. Digby Hildreth

Also confirmed in today's list is British-Irish folk-rock band The Waterboys, American rock band Eagles of Death Metal, American singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist Tal Wilkenfeld, American R&B and soul artist Corey Henry and the Funk Apostles, Malian musicians Amadou and Mariam and British artist Yola.

Also joining the bill are the sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts) as The Allman Betts Band, percussionist Joachim Cooder from Buena Vista Social Club and bluegrass band Steve 'N' Seagulls.

British artist Yola will make her Bluesfest debut in 2020. Contributed

Other artists already announced for Bluesfest 2020 are Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Patti Smith, George Benson, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, Morcheeba and others.