Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Blueys the Stage Show is coming to the Pilbeam Theatre
Blueys the Stage Show is coming to the Pilbeam Theatre
News

Bluey and the Heelers makes the leap from screen to stage

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
11th Feb 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The much anticipated Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show will tour theatres across Queensland from February, including a performance at Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre.

Blueys the Stage Show is coming to the Pilbeam Theatre.
Blueys the Stage Show is coming to the Pilbeam Theatre.

A new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

It stars the Heeler family, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in their first live theatre show.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as never seen before, brought to you “for real life”.

Loved by both parents and kids, Bluey is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview, with over 480 million plays across Series One and Two.

Blueys the Stage Show is coming to the Pilbeam Theatre.
Blueys the Stage Show is coming to the Pilbeam Theatre.

The home-grown animated series has enjoyed critical success in Australia and globally, winning a Logie Award for “Most Outstanding Children’s Program” in 2019, an AACTA Award for “Best Children’s Program” in 2019 and 2020, and an International Emmy® Kids Award in the Pre-school category in 2020.

For full tour information visit: www.blueylive.com.au

Bluey’s Big Play: the Stage Show

  • Venue: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton
  • Dates: Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 6.30 PM - 7.20 PM

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 10:00 AM - 10:50 AM

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 02:00 PM - 02:50 PM

blueys pilbeam theatre tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trailer accident leads to hand laceration

        Premium Content Trailer accident leads to hand laceration

        News Ambulance services are on their way to a work site north on the Bruce Highway

        Three CQ racing participants guilty of misconduct

        Premium Content Three CQ racing participants guilty of misconduct

        News Two Central Queensland jockeys and a stablehand have been disqualified.

        Ex-pilot faces court for drink-driving after COVID job loss

        Premium Content Ex-pilot faces court for drink-driving after COVID job loss

        Crime The court heard he “suffered significant depression and has been drinking...

        UPDATED: Parkhurst fall follows an electric shock

        Premium Content UPDATED: Parkhurst fall follows an electric shock

        News The man in his 20s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital