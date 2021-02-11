Bluey and the Heelers makes the leap from screen to stage

Blueys the Stage Show is coming to the Pilbeam Theatre

Blueys the Stage Show is coming to the Pilbeam Theatre

The much anticipated Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show will tour theatres across Queensland from February, including a performance at Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre.

A new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

It stars the Heeler family, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in their first live theatre show.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as never seen before, brought to you “for real life”.

Loved by both parents and kids, Bluey is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview, with over 480 million plays across Series One and Two.

The home-grown animated series has enjoyed critical success in Australia and globally, winning a Logie Award for “Most Outstanding Children’s Program” in 2019, an AACTA Award for “Best Children’s Program” in 2019 and 2020, and an International Emmy® Kids Award in the Pre-school category in 2020.

For full tour information visit: www.blueylive.com.au

Bluey’s Big Play: the Stage Show

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Dates: Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 6.30 PM - 7.20 PM

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 10:00 AM - 10:50 AM

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 02:00 PM - 02:50 PM