Bluey showbags to be all the rage at Rocky Show

Bluey showbags are expected to fly off the shelves at the Rockhampton Agricultural Show this week.

Showbag producer Showbags.com.au, or Bensons Trading, hopes its products will help kids and families enjoy the event after nearly two years of hibernation due to Covid.

One of the showbags on offer this year will be popular children's merchandise bag Bluey, which was a favourite at the Royal Easter Show earlier in the year, with classics like the Cadbury showbag also available.

While the pop culture trends and what's stashed inside the bags changes every show season, one thing remains the same - the family behind the stands.

Thousands of Australians have Bensons Trading showbags swinging from their arms as they walk out the gates of showgrounds all across the country every year, continuing a family tradition that began 70 years ago.

Bensons Trading is the number one producer of showbags in Australia and the oldest in operation.

The business has come a long way from its first show just in 1947, where it sold and demonstrated kitchen gadgets at the Royal Melbourne Show.

Founder of Bensons Trading, William Benson Atkinson, was a Lieutenant for the Armed Military Force from 1939-1945.

In 1947 Bensons was a small, Melbourne-based toy company, the first to import Scrabble and Heiniken brands and products into the Australian market.

In the past, the showbag business was very different.

It used to be in the hands of part time operators that had connections with companies.

Bensons hand a hand in growing Nestle, by helping to promote the brand and providing certainty for it's promotion.

In the 1970s, Benson's possibly acquired Twisties and Smiths Chips due to the same desire for certainty.

After that, many more businesses were given to Bensons by operators thanks to already providing those producers with gadgets for showbags.

This is the turning point where Bensons began to sell novelty bags such as Nestle showbags.

Bensons converted from sole trader to business, and Bensons Trading Company Pty Ltd commenced operations on December 13, 1966.

At the beginning of their commencement, Bensons crossed paths with the Larters, a second family that was heavily involved in the production of showbags.

Attending all Australian shows, they represented Cadbury, Freddo and the Lucky Boy Licorice brands.

Romance between one member of each showbag family blossomed, and Kerry Larter married the eldest of three brothers, Peter Atkinson, effectively merging the families.

This merging must have been useful for both companies, because showbag popularity took off in the 1960s.

The biggest seller of the time was the Yogi Bear showbag. The Freddo showbag also dates back to the 60s and paired with Cadbury, Minties and Arnotts, the brand has survived.

During this showbag craze phase of the 60s, Bensons founder William died from a heart attack at the age of 47 while at the 1968 Melbourne Show.

Murial Atkinson of Brighton was balancing care of her three children with part time involvement with the business at this time.

She, along with eldest brother Peter Atkinson, took on the business responsibilities.

The youngest, Marcus Atkinson, also started assisting in 1972.

Responsibilities increased when Bensons purchased the Larter business in 1985.

The Cadbury and Allens ranges were now theirs, and they dropped Nestle.

Since that time, Bensons has represented Cadbury and say they also had great success with not only Cadbury Dairy Milk but also Freddo, Caramello Koala and "much more".

When the 1990s rolled around, they had Smiths Chips, Cadbury, and some Allens and Arnotts. Additionally, a partnership was established with Mattel Barbie and Hotwheels.

Peter, Marcus, and middle brother Graham ran the business. Now, Bensons has more than 22 Cadbury showbags.

Its current competitors are Xandria, Squishable.com, Aurora World, Accoutrements, Kids Preferred, Fiesta, Gund, and Beverly Hills Teddy Bear, according to ZoomInfo.

Granddaughter of the Founder Samantha Atkinson is the brand and product manager of the company and won the ATA's Rising Star Award.

The Rockhampton Show is on this week from Wednesday through Friday, and showbags can be found on The Fairground behind the grandstands.

The showbags will move onto Townsville Show from July 2 to 5 and Cairns Show from July 14 to 16.