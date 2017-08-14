Blurred sign burrs up Capricornia MP Landry

NOT IMPRESSED: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry wasn't happy with her promotional material being blurred out of a photograph.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry took to Facebook on Saturday to complain about her political rival, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, blurring her promotional material from a photograph.

"Yesterday I travelled home from Canberra so could not attend the Ring Event at Rockhampton High School. I sent along Alex from my office who is in the photo,” Ms Landry said.

"Could not believe the Member for Keppel has blurred out my name and sign. Very childish behaviour!”

NOT IMPRESSED: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry didn't like that Keppel MP Brittany Lauga had blurred her sign in a photo of the Ring Event at Rockhampton High School. Contributed

When approached for further comment yesterday, Ms Landry said she was, "not going to spend any time worrying about these school yard antics as I am focused on the important issues, but I think it's important that people know just how petty Ms Lauga has become”.

"I'll leave it for the people to decide if this is the sort of behaviour they want in their representatives.”

Ms Landry said she thought people have had a gut-full and echoed the sentiments of today's Morning Bulletin editorial appealing to all levels of government to work together to better Central Queensland.

"It's quite evident when this sort of thing happens that Ms Lauga isn't interested in collaboration for the common good,” she said.

"We saw it over the weekend when they lured children in for face painting at a community event, then bullied parents into signing a ridiculous petition that will threaten Central Queensland's export markets.

"Instead of fighting to get major projects like GKI and Rookwood approved and lowering electricity prices outside the south east, she is more concerned with petty antics.”

She questioned what sort of message would be sent at an event aimed at inspiring young people.

MOVING ON: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga is keen to move forward in a cooperative manner beyond 'tit for tat arguments'. Orin Lucke - Blink Photography

Mrs Lauga responded to Ms Landry's accusations of photo editing saying she didn't make a big deal when Ms Landry photo edited in the past - referring to a picture posted up onto Facebook by Ms Landry where Mrs Lauga had been cropped out of a picture standing next to Senator Matt Canavan and Ms Landry.

"Let me be clear: standing up for local jobs and our region is my number one priority,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I won't be drawn into a debate about trivial tit for tat arguments because I'm far too busy fighting for my community which is what the good people of Keppel elected me to do.

CROP SHOT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she didn't make a big deal Capricornia MP Michelle Landry cut her out of this Facebook picture. Contributed

"In good spirit and cooperation I'd kindly ask Ms Landry to put this nonsense behind her and concentrate on the same.

"I'd also encourage Ms Landry to support local jobs by voting against the motion in Federal Parliament moved by the LNP this week condemning the Queensland Government's new buy local policy.”