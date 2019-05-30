Menu
NEW JOBS: BMA Asset President Rag Udd with 2018 apprentice Pheobe Bailey.
BMA's 2020 apprenticeship intake is now open

Christine Mckee
30th May 2019 6:19 PM
APPLICATIONS for the 2020 BHP Mitsubishi Alliance apprenticeship program are now open.

Asset president, James Palmer, said it was critical to the success of BMA that the workforce was built on a solid foundation of local people.

In January this year, BMA welcomed 41 local apprentices into the program in a range of trades including mechanics, diesel fitters, electricians, auto electricians and boilermakers.

Offers were made to applicants from across the region where the companies mines operate, including people from Moranbah, the Greater Mackay area, Blackwater, Dysart and from Central and North Queensland.

Mr Palmer said the business would be looking for even more recruits for 2020 as production levels remained high across its operations in the Bowen Basin and at Hay Point Coal Terminal.

"We are looking for applicants from a diverse group spanning school leavers through to mature age people, reflecting the Bowen Basin communities in which we operate." Mr Palmer said.

"BMA sees these apprentices as the future of our business and for BMA to continue being an important part of Central Queensland, we need to support the community."

The 2020 apprentices will specialise in a range of trades including electrical, mechanical, diesel fitting, auto-electrical, refrigeration mechanics and boiler making.

Potential candidates are encouraged to apply for the 2020 apprenticeship program through the BHP careers portal. careers.bhp.com/careers

