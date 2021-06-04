Menu
The man is due to face Hobart Magistrates Court. Picture: Richard Jupe
News

BMW caught 142km/h over limit: cops

by James Hall
4th Jun 2021 10:54 AM | Updated: 11:16 AM

A 27-year-old Hobart man was allegedly caught driving a BMW M2 more than 142km/h above the speed limit in the early hours of Friday morning.

Tasmania Police will allege the driver was clocked travelling at 222km/h in an 80km/h zone on Bowen Bridge near Hobart at 1am.

The man was charged with operating a motor vehicle in an unnecessary execution of speed and was due to face the Hobart Magistrates Court at a later date.

The luxury car was confiscated and towed from the scene.

“This incident is of great concern for Tasmania Police,” Sergeant Robert Bessell said.

“The result of this vehicle crashing at this speed would have fatal consequences, and the driver put his life, the life of his passenger and other road users at extreme risk.

“Tasmania Police urge all motorists to consider their actions and travel within the posted speed limits to keep all road users safe. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

