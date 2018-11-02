Menu
BMW 8-Series Convertible.
Motoring

Ultra-luxury BMW convertible unveiled before 2019 arrival

by John Carey
2nd Nov 2018 9:35 AM

HERE'S what the second member of BMW's 8 Series family looks like. The so-far-secret Convertible will follow the Coupe into showrooms before the end of 2019.

This elegant four-seat soft-top shares running gear with the rigid-roofed sibling. For Australia, this means a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8, eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive, signified by the M850i xDrive badges.

BMW claims the big Convertible can roar from standstill to 100km/h in only 3.9 seconds. This is a couple of ticks slower that the M850i xDrive Coupe. The soft-top weighs 125kg more, which explains its relative lack of pace.

The BMW 8-Series Convertible actually has a useful boot.
But the electrically powered roof of the 8 Series Convertible is speedy. It goes up or down in only 15 seconds, and it can be operated at up to 50km/h. Roof up, interior noise levels are almost as low as the Coupe, according to BMW.

The Convertible's Bowers & Wilkins audio is specially tailored for its open-air acoustics.

The big Convertible also a useful boot, a rarity for drop-tops, even with the roof folded away and eating some space. The cargo compartment is 420L roof up, 320L roof down.

BMW Australia is yet to confirm final prices. The Convertible is certain to be dearer than the $300,000-plus Coupe.

