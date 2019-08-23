Menu
Burning rubber was the smell of the day at the Etown Burnouts.
Crime

BMW impounded after police watch burnout

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
23rd Aug 2019 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has had his BMW impounded for 90 days after police watched him do a burnout on Musgrave Street.

Robert John Williams, 47, pleaded guilty last week in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving and causing unnecessary noise or smoke.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police observed Williams driving the black BMW on Musgrave St on July 5 at 10.15am when he carried out the burnout and then fishtailed for about 10 minutes, screeching.

She said there were many vehicles travelling in the same direction on the road at the time.

Ms King said police conducted a u-turn and intercepted the vehicle, finding Williams had a female passenger. She said Williams told police the clutch slipped and the road was wet, causing the loss of traction.

Ms King said when police asked him to show them where the road was wet, he responded "get on with it”. She said Williams, who has a 10-page traffic record, had his car impounded for 90 days after the offence.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Williams was on a disability pension due to a brain injury caused from a car accident in 2004.Williams was fined $700 and convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

