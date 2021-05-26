BMW’s new beast headed our way

The German maker is preparing to launch its latest ballistic missile Down Under, bringing crazy performance and track talent.

The German maker is preparing to launch its latest ballistic missile Down Under, bringing crazy performance and track talent.

BMW's newest performance weapon is headed Down Under.

The German maker has debuted its new M4 Competition drop-top ahead of its arrival at the end of the year.

Power comes from a potent 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine making 375kW and 650Nm. The engine is matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission driving all four wheels.

The new BMW M4 Competition convertible can go from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds.

BMW claims the M4 Competition convertible is capable of hitting 100km/h from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds.

Pricing will be confirmed closer to the car's arrival, but expect it to be more than the recently launched M4 Competition coupe's circa-$172,500 drive-away price.

Keen drivers will appreciate the different driving modes, which include Road, Sport and Track.

Track-day fans can make use of the new 10-level traction control, which allows the driver to set individual intervention thresholds for wheel slip on each level.

The convertible is likely to be more expensive than the coupe version.

The convertible features the same controversial face of the new M3 sedan and M4 coupe, with prominent nostrils dominating its appearance.

Beyond the eyebrow raising front end the M4 is more conventional, with several sporty design elements such as quad tailpipes, a black rear diffuser, flared wheel arches and M gills in the front side panels.

A soft top roof can be opened or closed in 18 seconds.

The M4 is kitted out with big 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and giant 20-inch units at the rear.

The soft-top is about 40 per cent lighter than its predecessor's hardtop and it can be opened and closed in 18 seconds.

The car’s looks are dominated by the large grilles.

Inside the M4 convertible is stacked with luxe gear including electronically adjusted M sport seats wrapped in supple leather - adding a cooling function will cost extra. Those looking to add some racing touches can option lightweight M carbon bucket seats.

The M4 isn’t just a performance car, it is also loaded with plenty of luxury items.

Other touches of note include a premium Harman Kardon stereo, ambient lighting, three-zone airconditioning and a 10.25 inch central display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There is also a digital instrument cluster and a head-up display.

Originally published as BMW's new beast headed our way