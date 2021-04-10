BMX rider’s gear up for the 2021 Rocky Rumble

BMX riders from across Queensland are set to descend on Underwood Park in Rockhampton next week for the 2021 Rocky Rumble.

The Rocky Rumble is hosted by Rockhampton BMX Club every April and sees hundreds of riders from across Central Queensland and the state compete.

As part of preparations, the track at Hollingsworth Street will be closed from Saturday.

Rockhampton BMX Club President, Scott Bone, said the club couldn’t wait to host some fantastic riders on home ground.

Mr Bone said nominations for the event were going well, with over 100 riders registered already.

“Of course, COVID regulations will be in place for the event, but we are ecstatic we are still able to host it this year,” he said.

“We welcome everyone interested to come along – you’ll be impressed by the skill set of our local riders at state and national level.”

Councillor for Sports, Parks and Public Spaces, Cherie Rutherford, said the event was one council was proud to support.

“Our region is home to some very talented sportspeople, and those taking on the BMX track are certainly no exception,” she said.

“It’s an event council has long supported, and we look forward to welcoming it back next week.”

She said to ensure the track was in the very best condition for the event, it would be closed for maintenance starting from this weekend.

“This is to allow Rockhampton BMX to prepare the grounds, the amenities and the timing equipment required for the event,” she said.

“For avid riders looking for an alternate venue during the track’s closure, be sure to try out the pump track at Cedric Archer Park, as well as the new bike trails in Mount Morgan.”

Rocky Rumble will be held over two days, kicking off on Saturday, April 17.

A fundraiser night will also be held on Friday, April 16.

For more information, go to Rockhampton BMX Club’s Facebook page.

MORE SPORT STORIES:

Why this footy game will mean so much

NAMED: Who is key for Capras women in season opener

Extreme Trampoline siblings set for state champs