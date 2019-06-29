BMX: Rocky girl inspired after strong showing at nationals

RIDING HIGH: Rockhampton siblings Linkoln and Sophie Casey performed well at the 2019 BMXA Bad Boy nationals in Victoria.

BMX: Sophie Casey has her sights on success at the upcoming Queensland championships after a strong showing at her first nationals last month.

The Rockhampton rider finished seventh in the 10 years girls 20-inch final at the 2019 BMXA Bad Boy nationals in Shepparton, Victoria.

She scored two seconds and a third in her three motos to qualify for the semi-final, where she finished fourth to qualify for the final.

It was an inspired performance from the 10-year-old, who fell heavily on her left side in her last practice race the day before the nationals started.

Sophie was thrilled to make the final.

"I felt really excited because it was my first year. I was racing people who have been riding for five years and I've only been riding for two,” she said.

"I was a little bit nervous. On the starting gate I was actually shaking.

"I got a good start. I was coming fifth but I got pushed up on the last corner and two people overtook me and I ended up seventh.”

Sophie's younger brother Linkoln also raced at Shepparton.

He registered two firsts and two seconds in the non-competitive sprocket under-6 boys division.

The siblings were among a seven-strong contingent from Rockhampton BMX Club who competed at the nationals.

Chayse Ireland finished seventh in the 13 years boys 20-inch event.

Logan Whitehead (pro spectacular superclass men and men's elite), Anaya Whitehead (under-13 girls), Seth Ireland (under-10 boys) and Hudson Hood (under-12 boys) also put in solid performances.

Sophie is now looking to the state championships in September, where she is determined to improve on her fourth placing of last year.

She trains three times a week with dad Ryan and attends club meets weekly.

Her dream is to emulate her idol Caroline Buchanan and one day be a world champion - and she knows just what she has to do to realise that.

"I need to do lots of training,” Sophie said.

"I want to keep doing lots of events and challenging new riders to push my limits and get faster.”