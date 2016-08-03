27°
'Bo is gone': Mum's heartbreak as Clermont man dies

Cas Garvey
| 18th Jul 2017 9:51 AM
22-year-old Clermont man Bo Oliffe was involved in a serious crash in June.
22-year-old Clermont man Bo Oliffe was involved in a serious crash in June.

CLERMONT man Bo Oliffe has died this morning, surrounded by family at the Royal Brisbane Hospital where he'd been fighting for life since a car crash a month ago.

Bo's mother Karen posted via social media this morning: "Bo is gone. Asleep in death awaiting the resurrection."

It's been exactly one month since Bo's car crashed into a tree on Drummond St, Clermont on June 18.

He was transported to Clermont Hospital and then flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital where he had remained on life support.

Bo's mum had been keeping the Clermont and wider Central Queensland community updated on his condition.

 

Bo's mum Karen shared this photo on social media, saying: "All our beautiful children together again. It's always been so hard to get them all together in the same place at the same time. Thanks Bo for making it happen one last time. Love you all!"
Bo's mum Karen shared this photo on social media, saying: "All our beautiful children together again. It's always been so hard to get them all together in the same place at the same time. Thanks Bo for making it happen one last time. Love you all!"

On Friday, she said that knowing her son was going to die "has taken the joy out of a lot of activities".

"Knowing that Bo is going to die has given us time to plan things that a sudden death would not have allowed for," Karen said.

"Neil and I have decided to go ahead and donate Bo's organs so we had a meeting with Meaghan from the donation team and a few things came to light. It's not as straightforward as you would think but we will go ahead and try. If his organs aren't harvested in time then his tissues may be suitable for transplant.

"Also we've had time to organise his funeral arrangements. Bo will be cremated in Brisbane and will travel home with us in the car. The details of his memorial service will be nutted out after we get home. We can let you know though that a onesie may be useful on the day."

Bo was described as an "outgoing, adventurous and humourous guy, who brings a sense of character to any environment, and just an all round easy going cool guy" by Peta Costigan, who started a GoFundMe page for Bo's family.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  bo oliffe clermont editors picks emergency gofundme mackay crashes royal brisbane hospital

