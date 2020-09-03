Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: Liam Kidston
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: Liam Kidston
Politics

Board of Inquiry: MP seeks advice on mine report release

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MINES Minister Anthony Lynham will seek advice before he decides whether or not to publicly release an interim report on the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry.

It follows Burdekin MP Dale Last’s repeated calls for the document to be released.

The Board of Inquiry’s interim report was made available to Dr Lynham on Monday.

The inquiry’s terms of reference stipulate this report is only to be given to Dr Lynham.

Dr Lynham did not respond to the Daily Mercury’s questions last week about whether he intended to make the report public, but addressed the matter with a statement.

More stories:

Anglo’s new measures to prevent Grosvenor mine repeat

Tragic 60 seconds: Mine blast findings released

Grosvenor miners injured in blast take steps to recovery

“I have been travelling across regional Queensland this week,” Dr Lynham said.

“The interim report will be considered, and importantly, advice will be taken on any implications before making any decisions about its release.

“The LNP did nothing to advance the safety of Queensland mine workers during their three years in government, as such our government will consider and act on the evidence-based recommendations of the Board of Inquiry, rather than the electioneering of the Member for Burdekin.”

Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture: Evan Morgan
Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture: Evan Morgan

Mr Last said Queenslanders “deserve to know” the contents of the report before the October 31 state election.

“While the Palaszczuk Labor Government continues to dither on mine safety in Queensland, eight lives have been lost in the past two years,” he said.

“Labor’s record on mine safety is dire and dangerous.”

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Dr Lynham announced the Coal Mining Board of Inquiry in the wake of the Grosvenor mine disaster, which left five workers with horrific burns injuries.

The second tranche of public hearings as part of the inquiry will start later this month.

The first round of hearings, which focused on the role of the Mines Inspectorate and industry, finished up in August.

mining news minister anthony lynham qldpol queensland coal mining board of inquiry
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yeppoon mum busy helping COVID-19 contact tracing effort

        Premium Content Yeppoon mum busy helping COVID-19 contact tracing effort

        News While it has been months since coronavirus was active in CQ, one Yeppoon mum has been busying assisting the national contact-tracing program for other parts of the...

        Bushfires leave CQ wildlife rescue on the brink of closure

        Premium Content Bushfires leave CQ wildlife rescue on the brink of closure

        Pets & Animals The service has made an impassioned plea for assistance as its financial woes...

        Tool heaven: Tradies froth over newly opened shop in Rocky

        Premium Content Tool heaven: Tradies froth over newly opened shop in Rocky

        Business The store opening was delayed slightly by COVID-19 but officially opened last...

        Glock offered to want-to-be gangster drug dealer

        Premium Content Glock offered to want-to-be gangster drug dealer

        Crime ‘Port Arthur Massacre style-Glock’ offer to want-to-be gangster drug dealer lands...