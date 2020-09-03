Board of Inquiry: MP seeks advice on mine report release

MINES Minister Anthony Lynham will seek advice before he decides whether or not to publicly release an interim report on the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry.

It follows Burdekin MP Dale Last’s repeated calls for the document to be released.

The Board of Inquiry’s interim report was made available to Dr Lynham on Monday.

The inquiry’s terms of reference stipulate this report is only to be given to Dr Lynham.

Dr Lynham did not respond to the Daily Mercury’s questions last week about whether he intended to make the report public, but addressed the matter with a statement.

“I have been travelling across regional Queensland this week,” Dr Lynham said.

“The interim report will be considered, and importantly, advice will be taken on any implications before making any decisions about its release.

“The LNP did nothing to advance the safety of Queensland mine workers during their three years in government, as such our government will consider and act on the evidence-based recommendations of the Board of Inquiry, rather than the electioneering of the Member for Burdekin.”

Mr Last said Queenslanders “deserve to know” the contents of the report before the October 31 state election.

“While the Palaszczuk Labor Government continues to dither on mine safety in Queensland, eight lives have been lost in the past two years,” he said.

“Labor’s record on mine safety is dire and dangerous.”

Dr Lynham announced the Coal Mining Board of Inquiry in the wake of the Grosvenor mine disaster, which left five workers with horrific burns injuries.

The second tranche of public hearings as part of the inquiry will start later this month.

The first round of hearings, which focused on the role of the Mines Inspectorate and industry, finished up in August.