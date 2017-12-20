WATCH: Toxic smoke billows as fireys battle Rocky boat blaze

UPDATE 1.30PM: LARGE FIRE broke out on a 20-metre fibreglass boat earlier this morning on the banks of the Fitzroy River at Nerimbera.

The boat was docked at a private property on Saint Christopher's Chapel Rd, next to the Nerimbera boat ramp. Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew arrived at the scene at 10:55am.

Rockhampton Station Manager Joseph Pope spoke to media at 12pm for an update of the situation.

"We were called here earlier in the morning to a boat on a drydock, at the moment we are in action with the crews trying to breach the hull, to get water inside to the engine room, " he said.

Firefighters were attempting to put out the blaze however their attempts were unsuccessful.

"The vessel is currently unstable to put crews inside," Mr Pope said.

"So that is the first time attempt we have had to the put the fire out."

The 30-plus degree weather was not helpful for the firies.

"We're just having to rotate crews through on a regular basis," Mr Pope said.

"Fire-wise the water is doing it's job, it's just a case of rotating crews given the heat and humidity of the day."

Fitzroy River boat fire: Firefighter battle a boat fire on the bank of the Fitzroy River, Nerimbera.

Toxic black smoke filled the air as blazes continued to rage on the boat.

"When we arrived the boat was fully involved in fire, one of the workers has been seen by the Queensland Ambulance Service," Mr Pope said. It is understood all persons were accounted for in the fire.

"The local workers called us via fire communications, they did completely the right thing and evacuated the crews and made the triple zero calls as soon as possible," Mr Pope said.

Mr Pope said it was a good thing the boat was docked at the time of the fire.

"Definitely much better to have it on land than on the water," he said. "On the water they tend to become a little unstable and can float away."

The situation of the boat on the docks also didn't not help matters in attempting to put out the fire.

"Just the fact it is on stabilising blocks and on the drydock," Mr Pope said.

"Just have to be careful of it's stability and make sure crews are aware of what they are doing and where they are in relation into the vessel.

"We have spoken to the owners of the dry dock and they have assured it is safe where it is." It is unknown at this stage how the fire started.

"We have no idea what instigated the fire at this point in time," Mr Pope said.

"Once the fire is contained we will be having a look at a fire investigation."

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene at 10:47am to treat a male patient who attempted to put the fire out before firies arrived.

The patient suffered from heat exhaustion and possible smoke inhalation however declined transport.

QAS remained on scene on standby for QFES.

11.30AM: FIREFIGHTERS are continuing to battle a blaze on a large vessel on the banks of the Fitzroy River at Nerimbera.

Firefighters have tried several times to put out the fire, but have been unsuccessful.

Initial reports are the fibreglass boat is about 20m in length, and reports of the blaze came through about 11am.

Emergency services are on scene at the drydock near Saint Chris Chapel Rd, near Rockhampton.

It in unknown what started the fire at this stage.

This is a developing situation, more information to come.

Firefighters battling a boat fire near the Nerimbera Boat Ramp. Vanessa Jarrett

11.05am: THE vessel on fire near the Nerimbera Boat Ramp is on land, not on the river as initially believed.

The vessel is reported to be a large fibreglass boat.

11am: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a boat on fire in the Fitzroy River.

Initial reports suggest all people on board are off the vessel.

The incident was reported near Nerimbera Boat Ramp.

More to come.