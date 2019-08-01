Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The boat on fire at Troy Knight Drive, Pimpama. Photo: Facebook - Pete Heaton
The boat on fire at Troy Knight Drive, Pimpama. Photo: Facebook - Pete Heaton
News

Boat destroyed by fire in front yard

by Emily Halloran
1st Aug 2019 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOAT has been destroyed after it was lit on fire in the front yard of a northern Gold Coast house last night.

Firefighters were called to Troy Knight Drive and Cunningham Drive in Pimpama about 9.30pm.

Two crews attended and on arrival found a boat, roughly 4m in length, was up in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said it is believed the occupants had worked to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.

It took firefighters a few minutes to extinguish the flaming boat before staying on scene dampening the area for just short of an hour.

It was understood the boat was parked on a trailer out the front of a home.

Police are treating the incident as suspicious and will be investigating.

More Stories

boat damages emergency services fire gold coast

Top Stories

    Family grateful for community help to bring son home

    premium_icon Family grateful for community help to bring son home

    News THE heart-breaking ordeal to bring Adam Warner's body home from China will end with his funeral this morning.

    Project update: $1.5b Clarke Ck project to deliver 350 jobs

    premium_icon Project update: $1.5b Clarke Ck project to deliver 350 jobs

    News Central Queensland set to cash in on massive renewables project.

    Early-morning paddle turns into real-life rescue

    premium_icon Early-morning paddle turns into real-life rescue

    Lifesaving Young ironman in the right place at the right time