Boat fall and horse kick spur Rocky emergency response

A fall from a boat and horse kick have kept emergency services busy across the weekend.

A FALL from a boat and horse kick have kept emergency services busy across the weekend.

Here is a wrap of incidents from Saturday and Sunday in chronological order:

Thompson Point fall

A MAN has fallen from a boat last night at Thompson Point on the Fitzroy River.

After 8.30pm, a male patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a laceration to his head.

Pink Lily animal attack

A WOMAN in her thirties was believed to have been kicked by a horse at Pink Lily this morning.

The incident occurred around 9am.

A QAS spokesman said they attended the scene and the patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with an arm injury in a stable condition.

Aggressive man in CBD

POLICE are on scene at an Alma St address where an aggressive man is reportedly damaging a building.

Initial reports indicate the man is acting aggressive to members of the public.

The incident was reported about 11.10am.

More information to come.