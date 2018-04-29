Boat fall and horse kick spur Rocky emergency response
A FALL from a boat and horse kick have kept emergency services busy across the weekend.
Here is a wrap of incidents from Saturday and Sunday in chronological order:
Thompson Point fall
A MAN has fallen from a boat last night at Thompson Point on the Fitzroy River.
After 8.30pm, a male patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a laceration to his head.
Pink Lily animal attack
A WOMAN in her thirties was believed to have been kicked by a horse at Pink Lily this morning.
The incident occurred around 9am.
A QAS spokesman said they attended the scene and the patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with an arm injury in a stable condition.
Aggressive man in CBD
POLICE are on scene at an Alma St address where an aggressive man is reportedly damaging a building.
Initial reports indicate the man is acting aggressive to members of the public.
The incident was reported about 11.10am.
More information to come.