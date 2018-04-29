Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fall from a boat and horse kick have kept emergency services busy across the weekend.
A fall from a boat and horse kick have kept emergency services busy across the weekend. Chris Ison ROK210917cbike1
News

Boat fall and horse kick spur Rocky emergency response

Sean Fox
by
29th Apr 2018 12:28 PM

A FALL from a boat and horse kick have kept emergency services busy across the weekend.

Here is a wrap of incidents from Saturday and Sunday in chronological order:

Thompson Point fall

A MAN has fallen from a boat last night at Thompson Point on the Fitzroy River.

After 8.30pm, a male patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a laceration to his head.

Pink Lily animal attack

A WOMAN in her thirties was believed to have been kicked by a horse at Pink Lily this morning.

The incident occurred around 9am.

A QAS spokesman said they attended the scene and the patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with an arm injury in a stable condition.

Aggressive man in CBD

POLICE are on scene at an Alma St address where an aggressive man is reportedly damaging a building.

Initial reports indicate the man is acting aggressive to members of the public.

The incident was reported about 11.10am.

More information to come.

Related Items

incidents pink lily queensland ambulance service thompson point tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Local man arrested over $80,000 Rocky Aurizon heist

    Local man arrested over $80,000 Rocky Aurizon heist

    News COPPER wire and other tools were stolen from multiple rooms in the building.

    • 29th Apr 2018 12:20 PM
    BREAKING: Bushfire ignites at Livingstone golf club

    BREAKING: Bushfire ignites at Livingstone golf club

    Breaking WARNING for locals as firefighters respond

    • 29th Apr 2018 12:29 PM
    Steel tycoon outlines billion-dollar vision for QLD

    premium_icon Steel tycoon outlines billion-dollar vision for QLD

    Business “I intend to make my mark in Queensland in an exciting and positive way.”

    Police on the hunt as thieves ram raid Rocky car yard

    Police on the hunt as thieves ram raid Rocky car yard

    News Owners and police are at the car yard where damage is clearly visible

    • 29th Apr 2018 12:55 PM

    Local Partners