Boat fire rages in blazing sun

MYSTERY CAUSE: Firefighters battle to extinguish a fire on a boat being worked on near the Nerimbera boat ramp. Chris Ison ROK201217cboatfire4

TODAY'S blazing-hot sun hindered firefighters as they worked tirelessly for hours trying to extinguish a large vessel fire.

The fire broke out on a 20m fibreglass boat docked on the banks of the Fitzroy River at Nerimbera about 11am.

Despite two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews working to extinguish the fire, it was still raging many hours later.

Rockhampton station manager Joseph Pope spoke to media about 12pm for an update of the situation.

"We were called here earlier in the morning to a boat on a dry dock. At the moment we are in action with the crews trying to breach the hull to get water inside to the engine room,” Mr Pope said.

"The vessel is currently unstable to put crews inside, so that is the first-time attempt we have had to put the fire out.”

The 30-plus degree weather made the job even harder for the firefighters.

"We're just having to rotate crews through on a regular basis,” Mr Pope said.

"Fire wise, the water is doing its job. It's just a case of rotating crews, given the heat and humidity of the day.”

Toxic black smoke from fibreglass components of the boat filled the surrounding air as flames continued to rage on the boat.

"When we arrived, the boat was fully involved in fire. One of the workers has been seen by Queensland Ambulance Service,” Mr Pope said.

It is understood all persons were accounted for after the fire.

"The local workers called us via Fire Comm. They did completely the right thing and evacuated the crews and made the triple-zero calls as soon as possible,” Mr Pope said.

At the time of the fire, the boat was docked at a private property on St Christopher's Chapel Rd, next to the Nerimbera boat ramp.

"Definitely much better to have it on land than on the water,” Mr Pope said.

"On the water they tend to become a little unstable and can float away.”

But the boat being on dock created different challenges for the firefighters.

"The fact it is on stabilising blocks and on the dry dock,” Mr Pope said.

"Just have to be careful of its stability and make sure crews are aware of what they are doing and where they are in relation to the vessel.

"We have spoken to the owners of the dry dock and they have assured it is safe where it is.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent.

"We have no idea what instigated the fire,” Mr Pope said.

"Once the fire is contained, we will look at a fire investigation.”

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene at 10.47am to treat a male patient who attempted to extinguish the blaze before fire crews arrived.

The patient suffered heat exhaustion and possible smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

Paramedics remained on standby at the scene.