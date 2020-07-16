Boat owner to be billed $20K+ for MSQ to remove rotting ship

A vessel in Fig Tree Creek subject to court orders due to derelict condition. The vessel is on the western bank, and is unseaworthy, has visible cracks in the floor, bollards securing vessel badly rusted, batteries in engine room have been inundated with water and inoperable, etc. The owner, Kristoffer Raymond Mitchell, lives in New South Wales.

A vessel in Fig Tree Creek subject to court orders due to derelict condition. The vessel is on the western bank, and is unseaworthy, has visible cracks in the floor, bollards securing vessel badly rusted, batteries in engine room have been inundated with water and inoperable, etc. The owner, Kristoffer Raymond Mitchell, lives in New South Wales.

A BOAT owner will be billed $20,000 after showing "no interest" in the outcome of court proceedings against him by Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ).

MSQ took the owner, Kristoffer Raymond Mitchell to court in May in an effort to get the unseaworthy vessel removed from Fig Tree Creek in Yeppoon with concerns it could spill toxic substances into the creek.

OTHER NEWS: Dire warning: Aluminium smelters 'on thin ice'

'You did want this': Rapist's sick words to victim, 13

A report previously put before the Rockhampton District Court stated the vessel was unseaworthy as the decking on the aft section of the ship had rotted and was soft when weight applied, there were visible cracks on the floor, several timber planks on the gunwale were rotten and the bollards securing the ship were badly rusted.

There were also signs of water inundation in the engine room with the auxiliary engines inoperable, the bilge pump system not working and the ship's drive system was inoperable.

The batteries in the engine room showed signs of having been inundated with water at some point and were ­inoperable.

Read more here: Court orders removal for rotting ship in Fig Tree Ck

The matter was mentioned in Gladstone District Court this week where Mr Mitchell did not appear.

Judge Michael Burnett said there had been a noncompliance from Mr Mitchell of previous orders to either remove the wreck or pay the bond for the performance of his obligations.

"(Mr Mitchell) is not prepared to engage in the application and left the outcome of the application to the court to resolve," Judge Burnett said.

An order was made that MSQ be authorised to remove the ship and got it to be broken up and disposed of.

The court also ordered Mr Mitchell to pay MSQ's costs incurred for removal or disposal of the ship and any debris from it, and the costs of storing the ship.