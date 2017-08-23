Boat owner's heartache as 30ft cruiser sinks off Cap Coast

A number of boaties reported this half submerged vessel off Middle Island on the weekend.

A BOAT has sunk off the Capricorn Coast after efforts to save it proved fruitless.

A spokesman for the Yeppoon Coast Guard said strong winds near Middle Island, off the Capricorn Coast, caused havoc over the weekend.

The spokesman said about midnight on Saturday the sole occupant of a 30' flybridge cruiser called 000 to report that his vessel was aground on the northern side of the island as the result of a wind change while anchored.

He said police requested Coast Guard Yeppoon provide assistance.

"The owner had attempted to use anchor to winch off but the winch pulled out of deck and the vessel had drifted further ashore," the spokesman said.

"On arrival, the boat was found to be well aground on the rocks with a rising tide coming over the back of the vessel.

"After the owner requested that it be refloated, RMH Rescue managed to pull it free but the vessel quickly sank.

"The owner was transferred to RMH Rescue and returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 4.30am."

He said a number of boats reported the half submerged vessel the following morning.

"The vessel was inspected and found to still be aground at Middle Island," the spokesman said.

"Some debris was removed from the water. It was also sighted on Monday, mostly submerged after drifting to the NW corner of Middle Island."