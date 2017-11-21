Five key issues as Rocky, Livingstone councillors meet

BOTH Rockhampton Region and Livingstone Shire councils will today hold ordinary meetings.

There are dozens of items on both agendas, but here are five key issues to be discussed.

QUEENSLAND BAG BAN

Rockhampton councillors will hear a deputation about the Queensland Bag Ban Campaign ahead of major changes to the state's retailers in July. Next year, a government ban comes into effect banning all single-use plastic bags, including HDPE plastic, biodegradable, compostable and degradable varieties. About 900 million single-use, lightweight plastic shopping bags are used each year and up to 16 million bags are thrown away.

BOAT RAMP UPGRADE

An upgrade to the Nerimbera Boat Ramp will be a hot topic at the Livingstone Shire Council ordinary meeting, with councillors facing a decision on whether to support the project. The Department of Transport and Main Roads has proposed the creation of a formal, bitumen sealed 90 car-trailer parking space adjacent to the boat ramp to support the duplication of the ramp from two to four lanes. If approved, the council will be required to fund construction of a realigned section of St Christophers Chapel Rd and a new vehicle access at a cost of about $100,000.

CYCLE NETWORK FUNDS

Livingstone Shire Council is likely to submit seven roads to the Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program for 50% funding to create shared pathways across the coast. The proposed projects total $2,200,000, however it is likely not all would be granted funding.

ROCKY HOCKEY MOVE

Rockhampton Regional Council will discuss the relocation of the Rockhampton Hockey Association fields. The project was halted earlier this year after issues were raised with the chosed development site in Olive St, Parkhurst.

COASTAL APARTMENTS

A unit development at Meikleville Hill will also come under scrutiny in the Livingstone meeting. The proposal is for a six-unit complex of double-storey homes to be built on land alongside an existing house, shed and pool. The meeting agenda suggests a recommendation will be made for the project's approval.