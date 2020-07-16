Boat ramps: Council says no to managing more

Who should be responsible for managing boat ramps and floating walkways has turned into a contentious issue.

Who should be responsible for managing boat ramps and floating walkways has turned into a contentious issue.

THE Queensland Government has launched an audacious bid to hand management of water-based marine infrastructure on the Capricorn Coast to Livingstone Shire Council.

But the council, wary of the potential burden to ratepayers, is not buying it.

The issue was discussed recently at the council table with Mayor Andy Ireland describing the move as a “cost-shifting exercise” by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

“Traditionally council has taken responsibility for land-based assets, particularly boat ramps, but as far as I’m aware (council) has not taken responsibility for water-based assets like pontoons, or floating walkways, or groynes over land or in water,” Cr Ireland said.

“I’m certainly for one, not prepared to go to the ratepayers of Livingstone Shire and explain to them, or try to explain to them, why I’ve supported bringing on additional maintenance costs when we don’t need to, for maintaining water-based assets.

“The bigger concern for me though is the liability that potentially comes to council as a result of this - what I call (a) cost-shifting exercise by Transport and Main Roads.

“Because if we agree to responsibility for water-based assets, if a vessel is damaged on one of the pontoons that we would be responsible for, then the potential liability is huge.”

Boating and fishing is a popular past-time in Central Queensland and on the Capricorn Coast.

In the wash-up to their discussions, councillors decided they had no issue with Livingstone managing the 10 existing boat ramps in the shire.

They were also content with the council being appointed as manager of both the new boat ramp to be constructed next to the existing one at Corbetts Landing, and the new ramp to be built at Thompson Point.

However the council drew a line in the sand and decided not to consent to being appointed manager of the new floating walkway and breakwater at Banksia Rd, Stanage Bay, nor the proposed floating walkway at Corbetts Landing.

Livingstone is effectively reviewing its position in relation to two other facilities - the proposed floating walkway at Thompson Point, and the existing Coorooman Creek floating walkway.

COUNCIL-MANAGED BOAT RAMPS

Limpus Avenue, Keppel Sands (north bank of Pumpkin Creek,

upstream ramp);

Limpus Avenue, Keppel Sands (north bank of Pumpkin Creek,

downstream ramp);

St Christophers Chapel Road, Nerimbera;

Taylor Street, Keppel Sands;

Svendsen Road, Zilzie (north bank of Coorooman Creek);

Hill Street, Emu Park;

Resada Esplanade, Mulambin (Causeway Lake);

Emu Park Road, Yeppoon (Fig Tree Creek);

Corbetts Landing Road, Corbetts Landing;

Banksia Road, Stanage Bay.

