Boat ramps’ plans on track for December completion

WORK on boat ramps at Corbetts Landing and Thompson Point are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Manager Brittany Lauga said tenders for the combined projects close on June 12, and a contract is expected to be awarded by mid-July.

“This work is significant and a real win for boaties who should be using these facilities during summer,” she said.

Corbetts Landing is 30 kilometres north of Yeppoon – on the western bank of Water Park Creek, which leads to Corio Bay and Water Park Point on the coast.

The Corbetts Landing existing boat ramp will be supplemented by an adjacent second lane with a floating walkway.

Thompson Point is 36 kilometres south east of Rockhampton on the Fitzroy River’s north bank.

The Thompson Point existing informal ramp (used for cattle loading and limited boat launching) will be relocated to allow cattle loading to continue away from the new boat ramp.

“This new boat ramp will feature a floating walkway to make launching and retrieval of boats easier, as well as making getting in and out of boats easier and safer,” Ms Lauga said.

“Thompson Point is in the lowest reach of the Fitzroy River giving better access to the open sea than all other Fitzroy River boat ramps.

“It also provides excellent access to Casuarina Creek and the Fitzroy River itself.

Both projects are election commitments by the Queensland Government and will be completed with the assistance of Livingstone Shire Council for vehicular access.