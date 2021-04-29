Menu
An image showing the boat sinking in Ross Creek, Yeppoon. Photo: Facebook
News

Boat sinking in Cap Coast creek sparks alarm

Pam McKay
29th Apr 2021 1:18 PM
A boat sinking in Ross Creek at Yeppoon has sparked alarm in the community.

Images posted on social media on Thursday showed the boat taking on water and a Morning Bulletin reporter who visited the scene observed the boat on its side in the creek.

One woman commented, saying the “owners are fully aware that the boat has sunk, they moved the boat from where it was and unfortunately there was a problem with it staying tied down”.

The owners are reportedly travelling from Mackay.

The Morning Bulletin has attempted to contact Yeppoon Water Police.

More to come.

ross creek sinking boat yeppoon news
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

