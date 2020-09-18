Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is attending a sinking off the Capricorn Coast.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is attending a sinking off the Capricorn Coast.
Breaking

BOAT SINKS: Search underway for 8 people off Capricorn Coast

kaitlyn smith
18th Sep 2020 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 12pm: Eight people stranded in waters off the Central Queensland coast are yet to be located.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue is currently conducting an air search with a critical care paramedic on board.

It is understood four adults and four children were on board at the time.

Police confirmed an EPIRB was activated just after 10.30 this morning.

INITIAL, 11.40am: A boat with at least eight people on board has reportedly sunk in waters off the Capricorn Coast.

It is understood initial mayday calls occurred around 9.50am after the vessel started taking on water between North West Island and the Capricorn Coast.

A Yeppoon Coast Guard spokeswoman has since confirmed four adults and four children were on board at the time.

Both Yeppoon Rescue One and RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter are attending the scene.

Further details are unknown at this time.

More to come.

boat sinking north west island racq capricorn rescue yeppoon coastguard
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        14-year-old believed to be driving 4WD ute to Gracemere

        Premium Content 14-year-old believed to be driving 4WD ute to Gracemere

        Motoring Police have been asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle

        UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after truck, 3 vehicle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after truck, 3 vehicle crash

        Motoring The highway has been cleared and is now open again to traffic

        COURT LIST: Today’s agenda for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT LIST: Today’s agenda for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of names for court today, Friday September 18

        MORNING REWIND: The top headlines for your Friday

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: The top headlines for your Friday

        News See the links to some of the breaking headlines from overnight and links to opinion...