POLICE PRESENCE: Whitsunday Water Police regularly conduct breath tests on operators of vessels out on the water in the region.
Crime

Boatie allegedly busted more than four times alcohol limit

Monique Preston
by
13th Nov 2019 9:01 AM
A BOATIE has been caught operating his vessel in Funnel Bay while allegedly more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

The 55-year-old male Birkdale resident was charged with driving a vessel under the influence of liquor after he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.238 when breath tested by Whitsunday Water Police.

The man will appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today to have the matter heard.

Police say the incident serves as a reminder for all that police actively conduct breath tests on operators of vessels as part of their daily activities.

funnel bay proserpine magistrates whitsunday crime whitsunday drink drivers whitsunday water police
Whitsunday Times

