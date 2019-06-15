Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

by Tanya French
15th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

 

This is the moment a massive great white shark pops up near a boat, just off Fraser Island.

Footage, shared by 9 News, shows a couple of boaties awe-struck as the shark - believed to be as big as 4m - swims closely to the boat.

A very clear large dark shadow of the beast suddenly appears as the shark glides along the length of the boat.

MORE NEWS: INTERACTIVE: HOW MUCH IS YOUR HOUSE WORTH?

"Oh my god," says one of the boaties as he cautiously stands on the deck looking over.

"It's at least 3m easy."

A massive shark is spotted by a boat off Fraser Island. Photo: 9 News
A massive shark is spotted by a boat off Fraser Island. Photo: 9 News

More Stories

editors picks fraser island shark

Top Stories

    Rocky tops state for house price increase with huge spike

    premium_icon Rocky tops state for house price increase with huge spike

    News CQ, SEE WHAT YOUR HOUSE IS WORTH: More people upgrading and moving to region to buy higher end properties.

    The sky is the limit for bright Emu Park teen

    premium_icon The sky is the limit for bright Emu Park teen

    News Emu Park Lions Club is helping to send teen to study at NASA

    'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    premium_icon 'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    Property Prices fall 13.5% for March quarter but REIQ says market's steady

    World-famous songstress has her sights set on Rockhampton

    premium_icon World-famous songstress has her sights set on Rockhampton

    News FOX FILES: Chart-topper Toni Childs will arrive in Rocky this month